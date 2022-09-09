University of Wyoming cornerback Cam Stone will be the first to admit his performance wasn’t up to par in the early stages of last week’s home opener against Tulsa.
Starting just his second game at the college level, though, the sophomore showed poise beyond his years when it mattered most.
After giving up a handful of catches for close to 100 yards during the first half, Stone didn’t allow a single completion in the final two quarters. With roughly eight minutes remaining, Tulsa quarterback Davis Brin fired a shot toward the end zone that could’ve put the Golden Hurricane up by 14, all but putting the game out of reach. Instead, Stone broke up the pass, Tulsa missed its field goal attempt, and UW quarterback Andrew Peasley hit Joshua Cobbs three plays later on a 51-yard touchdown throw to even the score.
The Cowboys gave the ball back on a fumble inside the red zone in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter, giving Tulsa an opportunity to drive the field and win the game with a field goal. Once again, Stone stepped up with a game-saving play.
Brin completed a third-down pass to Keylon Stokes, who turned up the field with room to run. Just as Stokes was approaching midfield, however, Stone leveled his shoulder into the football, forcing a fumble that the Pokes recovered. UW went on to win 40-37 in double-overtime.
“I was thinking, ‘Do I try to strip him, or do I just try to get him down, knowing the time situation?’” Stone said. “I just leaned into him, and one thing led to another, and the ball came out. It was the best of both worlds.”
UW cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd – who, like Stone, joined the program prior to the 2020 season – has witnessed the Angleton, Texas product’s growth up close over the past few years. Boyd cannot understate how pivotal this late forced fumble was, in terms of giving the Cowboys a chance to win the game, but also Stone’s development as he settles into his new role as a focal point of the defense.
“It’s a big deal,” Boyd said. “I put a lot of pressure on all those guys to be their best, but I put a lot of pressure on Cam, specifically, because he has been here with me for three years. To see that, I was really happy for him. There is nothing like success to foster confidence.
“We can talk about things until we’re blue in the face, show film and have practice reps, but until you’re out there live in a game, when the stakes are high, and you can come up with those types of plays, you really don’t know. For him, as a younger player who is still growing into his own, I was really excited to see how he bounced back from not having a great first half, and to finish strong like he did.”
Confidence is key
Having confidence within oneself is pivotal to having success at the college level, but as Boyd points out, this is especially true at the cornerback position.
“You’re on the island, as they say,” Boyd says. “You’re by yourself. A lot of times, at other positions, if you make a mistake, there’s someone there to back you up. D-line, you have the linebackers, you have the safeties. Linebackers, you have the DBs.
“If we make a mistake at our position, the guy in the stripes is putting his arms above his head (to signal a touchdown), and nobody wants to see that.”
This sense of pressure is one of the things Stone enjoys most about the position.
Due to his speed, Stone’s high school coaches initially saw him as a running back. However, he was drawn to the challenges that come with playing cornerback, such as how mentally focused and technically sound one must be to succeed.
Stone carries himself with more confidence than a player with his level of experience might typically have. In his opinion, having such a mindset comes with the territory.
“It just comes with playing the position I play, I guess,” Stone said. “That position, you have to have confidence or they’ll eat you alive out there. I just feel like I need that.”
Room to grow
Despite a strong finish in last weekend’s win, Stone isn’t satisfied with where he’s at through two games.
“Honestly, I haven’t been pleased with my play,” Stone said. “I feel like there is a lot I can get better at, and a lot more I need to know. I’m just grateful that I have the opportunity to experience these things now. There is still a lot of season and a lot of years left.”
UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel agrees that, like the rest of the defense, Stone has room for improvement.
The Cowboys have allowed an average of 338.5 passing yards per game, with opponents completing 65.2% of their passes, both of which rank last in the Mountain West in the early stages of the 2022 season. However, Sawvel also believes these inconsistencies will start to dwindle as the year goes on, adding that “each week, I anticipate him getting better.”
“Just as with any young player, I think the biggest thing people have to do is have a consistency of technique,” Sawvel said. “When you say, ‘Let’s go press,’ the closer you move to the line of scrimmage, the more exact you better be. You better be right, because if you get it wrong, then that guy is behind you.
“That’s sometimes the biggest challenge for a younger player that you have to work through a little bit.”
Setting an example
Given the roster turnover the Cowboys experienced on defense during the offseason, Stone has been called upon to fill a leadership role, despite being just a first-year starter.
Boyd, in particular, placed this pressure on Stone, noting that “leadership is the burden of talent.” Stone has relished the opportunity, adding that he learned a lot from 2021 starters Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon, who are now at UCLA and Oklahoma, respectively. He still stays in contact with the former Cowboys cornerback duo, and credits them for helping prepare him for the moment.
“(I’m) just being more vocal,” Stone said. “Saying things that people may not like, but knowing that it needs to be said.”
In addition to becoming more vocal, Stone has also led through example – something that was on full display late in the first half last Saturday.
Stone attempted to jump a route on the edge, but came up short, and Tulsa receiver Isaiah Epps turned what would’ve been a short gain into a 54-yard reception. Stone didn’t give up on the play, however, chasing Epps down at the Wyoming 10-yard line to prevent a touchdown. The Cowboys ultimately held the Golden Hurricane to a field goal on the drive, which proved to be pivotal in a game that was tied after regulation.
“I’m always going to have some effort out there,” Stone said. “I don’t want to get scored on, ever, especially with that play. I jumped the route, and he threw a perfect ball to his outside shoulder, and I just had it in me where I couldn’t let myself go out like that.”
Looking back on this play excites Sawvel, who says it makes coaching easier when a player is committed to giving such a high level of effort.
“What happens is, when a guy works, he’ll always have a chance to get better,” he said. “When you have to ask a guy to work, beg a guy to work, or that type of thing, it doesn’t work. That’s not the way you get better.
“When a guy has that kind of competitiveness and work (ethic) to him, he’ll get better at the things he has to get better at.”