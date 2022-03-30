LARAMIE – It didn’t take long for University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl to reference the Cowboys’ emphasis on strength and conditioning as spring practice got underway Tuesday.
With a younger roster than the previous year and an array of contributing roles up for grabs, the Pokes have focused heavily on hitting the weight room and improving their athleticism over the past two months. Multiple players have put on significant muscle mass since the end of last season, with linebackers Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa and running backs D.Q. James and Jordon Vaughn among those that have taken noticeable strides in their physical development.
“I’m really pleased with how our players responded (Tuesday),” Bohl said. “We had a great eight weeks of off-season conditioning. Our overall times are better, we’re leaner, we’re bigger and to the naked eye, it definitely showed up. Collectively, I think we have a little more team speed. It was an encouraging practice.”
Gibbs says adding body weight has been a goal for the Pokes this off-season, and the team is excited to see the fruits of its labor.
“We have a younger team, so a lot of guys needed to put on more muscle mass,” he said. “I think everybody worked really hard towards that goal, and everybody is excited to put that goal on the field and feel what it feels like to be a little bit stronger and faster than we were last season.”
Gibbs spent the past two years at weakside linebacker, recording 89 total tackles, 49 solo stops, two sacks and four pass deflections last season – his first as a full-time starter. He’s since moved over to Mike linebacker, a role that’s recently featured some of the most decorated defenders in program history.
The sophomore takes over for Chad Muma, one of the top linebacker prospects for the upcoming NFL draft. Muma replaced fellow Butkus Award finalist and All-American Logan Wilson at the position prior to the 2020 season, with Wilson starting at linebacker during the Cincinnati Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl earlier this year.
“I was pumped, just because the guys that came through before me at this spot are very good players,” Gibbs said. “It’s an honor to be selected to move over and take the reins. I have some big shoes to fill, but I’m excited to prove I belong over there.”
Among the other positions that will experience a shake-up from last season is quarterback, an area Bohl paid significant attention to during the first practice of the spring. Returners Gavin Beerup, Jayden Clemons and Hank Gibbs took snaps Tuesday, as did newcomers Andrew Peasley and Evan Svoboda.
Svoboda, who joined the Cowboys after one year at Snow College, wore No. 17 – the same number donned by Wyoming great and fellow junior college product Josh Allen. Peasley, a Utah State transfer, was enthused to get to work at UW after compiling 1,331 total yards and 10 touchdowns in limited action during four years with the Aggies.
“I was just excited to be out here,” Peasley said. “I thought practice went pretty good. It’s always good energy the first day back. Everyone’s excited to actually start practicing after a long eight weeks of training. All-around, it was just a grinder. People were sweating and working, and I thought it went pretty good.”
While there was plenty of positivity surrounding the start of spring practice, there was a bit of negative news on the injury front.
Freshman safety TJ Urban went down 20 minutes into practice with what Bohl believes is “a pretty significant knee injury,” and is set to receive an MRI. Sophomore receiver Tyrese Grant also left the field with a thigh bruise, but he is not expected to miss much time.