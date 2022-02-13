As the Cincinnati Bengals attempt to secure their first Super Bowl victory this evening, it’s not just fans of the championship-starved franchise that will be on their side.
Plenty throughout the Cowboy State will be following intently, as well, throwing their support behind Wyoming alum, former Natrona County standout Logan Wilson, who is a starting middle linebacker for the Cincinnati Bengals.
Wilson, who is set to become the 14th Cowboy and first Casper product to appear in the big game, is grateful for this support. He also knows it’s nothing new having Wyomingites in his corner.
When speaking at his Super Bowl news conference, Wilson said he’s driven on a daily basis by those who have supported him along the way.
“My biggest motivation is just to prove my family and friends right that have always believed in me throughout the course of my career,” Wilson said. “I’ve had some ups and downs, obviously, and I came from a smaller town in Wyoming. The support I have is honestly second to none, and I just want to go out there and prove them right for everything they’ve done for me.”
While Wilson and the Bengals’ run to the Super Bowl has spurred celebration throughout the state, the past few weeks have been particularly memorable to those who’ve had the chance to witness his football career up close.
Natrona County coach Steve Harshman has known Wilson since he was a third-grader at Oregon Trail Elementary. Wilson won Class 4A state titles with Natrona in 2012 and 2014, and although they came up short by one-point in the 2013 championship game, he was voted all-state as a receiver, defensive back, kicker and punter that year.
“It’s like a perpetual smile,” Harshman said of his reaction to Wilson reaching the Super Bowl. “You can’t get this smile wiped off your face. I’m just really happy for him. What a great story.”
While Harshman saw a talented player during Wilson’s Mustangs days, it wasn’t until he got to UW when the realization occurred that Wilson could play in the NFL level one day.
After arriving in Laramie as a 6-foot-1 defensive back weighing less than 200 pounds, Wilson evolved into a first team All-Mountain West linebacker and Butkus Award finalist. He’s now listed at 6-foot-2, 241 pounds, and has developed a knack for clutch plays – such as his interception in the final minute to set up a game-winning field goal to beat the Tennessee Titans in the divisional round.
“He developed a lot after he left,” Harshman said. “Don’t get me wrong, he could run, punt, pass, kick, he could do all of that. He was a good athlete, but his dad is not a very big guy. He’s one of those guys that was probably 130, 140, 150-pound wrestler, but his uncle was a heavyweight wrestler in high school and college, and an offensive lineman at Dickinson State.
“That’s what I told (UW coach Craig) Bohl. His dad’s not a big dude, but his uncles are huge. A lot of kids hit that growth spurt right after high school, and Logan really did.”
In addition to developing his game at UW, Wilson also played an important part in the growth of his successor, Chad Muma.
Like Wilson, Muma was a Butkus Award finalist his final season with the Cowboys, and is currently preparing for the NFL combine. He communicates regularly with the second-year pro, who played an important role in his evolution into one of the top linebacker prospects in the upcoming draft.
“Early in the stages, he really helped me learn how to play at the college level,” Muma said. “Just that linebacker physicality, and my preparation going into games. Seeing how he prepared really helped me out a lot in my final two years without Logan being there.
“He showed me how to truly prepare for a game and how to practice hard, and I think that being able to watch him every single day in the film room when I was younger really helped me grow.”
Muma will start his professional football journey in the not-too-distant future. However, he says Wilson has turned him into a Cincinnati fan for the time being.
“It’s awesome,” Muma said. “I’m always pulling for the Bengals now that I’m able to watch Logan play. He’s been having an incredible year, whether it’s making tackles or making interceptions, whatever it is. It’s been awesome to see the success he’s had.
“I was able to talk a lot about him with NFL teams last week (at the Senior Bowl). He’s someone that’s always been a mentor to me, and someone I’ve always looked up to.”
While Wyoming natives and former Pokes have appeared in the Super Bowl a handful of times before, having a homegrown Cowboy reach the pinnacle of the sport is a far less common occurrence.
With a Bengals win over the Los Angeles Rams, Wilson can join Jerry Hill as the only Super Bowl champions to star at Wyoming, as well as on the state’s high school scene.
“We’ve never had anybody go to the Super Bowl from Casper,” Harshman said. “Brett Keisel was from Greybull, with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but he played at BYU. Then you had (Brady) Poppinga in it; he was an Evanston kid that went to BYU. But to have a Casper kid go to Wyoming, and then (he’s in the Super Bowl), it’s pretty cool.”