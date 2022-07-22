University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen carries the ball 22 yards for a touchdown during the Cowboys’ 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill. John Durgee/UW athletics
University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen battles with Boise State linebacker Riley Whimpey, right, on a run during the second half of the Cowboys’ 23-13 loss Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in Boise, Idaho. Associated Press
University of Wyoming's Easton Gibbs attempts to stop Fresno State's Jalen Cropper during Saturday's game against Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – For the second consecutive year, the University of Wyoming brought its starting running back and middle linebacker to speak at Mountain West media days.
On Thursday, however, it was two new faces – Titus Swen and Easton Gibbs – representing the Cowboys in Las Vegas.
This time last year, Swen was set to back up Xazavian Valladay at running back, while Gibbs was competing for a starting spot at outside linebacker. After waiting their turn, the duo is now relishing the opportunity to serve as faces of the UW football program.
“It’s something that I always looked at other guys doing, and thought it would be cool if I got to do that someday,” Gibbs said. “It’s definitely been a cool time here.”
Added Swen: “It’s a dream to be able to represent your college anywhere – at home, at a restaurant, at a store – but this is even bigger because it’s Mountain West media days.”
This week’s festivities started out with the unveiling of the Mountain West’s preseason poll, something that has only added fuel to the fire for a team looking to make a statement after an up-and-down 2021 campaign.
UW was voted to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, ahead of only last-place pick New Mexico. The teams picked to finish in the top four each garnered at least one first-place vote, including Border War rival Colorado State.
As a result, Gibbs says the Cowboys are “going into the year wanting to prove people wrong.”
“I honestly love that we were picked there, because it does give us that chip (on our shoulders),” Gibbs said. “It gives us the opportunity to go out and prove something. I think we got a little bit complacent last year, so I’m glad it is where it is, and I think we’re ready to go.”
Swen agrees that the doubters have provided the Pokes with added motivation, but also notes that he isn’t concerned with preseason predictions. He sees Utah State’s 2021 run as an example of why he has this mindset.
Just like UW, the Aggies were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division last season. They proceeded to roll to an 11-3 record and the program’s first Mountain West championship, a feat the Cowboys are still looking to accomplish.
“I feel like there’s always a chip on our shoulder,” Swen said. “With the Mountain West, anybody can really win the (championship). Last year, Utah State wasn’t even in the running, and they came out of nowhere and won it.
“Where we get picked doesn’t really affect me, because at the end of the day, it’s all about the end of the season.”
Echoing UW coach Craig Bohl’s comments from Wednesday, Gibbs is excited about the unknowns that played a part in the Cowboys’ low ranking in the preseason poll.
The Pokes were picked to finish second in the division last year, while receiving a pair of first-place votes. After a 4-0 start, however, they proceeded to go 2-6 in MW play – putting a damper on a once-promising season.
Gibbs is confident the complacency that hurt them at times last year won’t be an issue for a young group that will feature new starters at more than half of the positions.
“I’m really excited,” he said. “We’re all hungry and we’re all excited to go out and prove people wrong. We have a young group of guys that are really gearing up for this year and ready to show people what they can do.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.