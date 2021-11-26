Quarterback
Hawaii sophomore quarterback Chevan Cordeiro has experienced ups and downs this season, throwing two interceptions and completing less than 50% of his passes three times this year. However, last week was a bright spot. Cordeiro passed for a season-high 406 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions, while adding 34 yards and a score on the ground. Wyoming’s Levi Williams is coming off an impressive performance of his own, during which he passed for 242 yards, two touchdowns and an interception on 80% passing – the Pokes’ highest single-game completion rate since 2015.
Advantage: Push
Running back
With Xazavian Valladay – the Mountain West’s back-to-back leading rusher – in the backfield, the Cowboys almost always hold an advantage at the running back position. But when Titus Swen does what he did last week, the Cowboys are close to unstoppable. Swen ran for touchdowns of 43 and 98 yards, as the duo racked up 314 rushing yards in a rout of Utah State. The Rainbow Warriors rank sixth in the MW with 140.8 rushing yards per game, with Dae Dae Hunter and Dedrick Parson both among the league's top 20 individual rushers.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
Wyoming sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor is averaging 92 yards per game, with six total touchdowns in Williams' four games as the Cowboys' starter, but the emergence of Joshua Cobbs last week spurs perhaps even more optimism heading into Saturday. Cobbs hauled in six catches for 76 yards in a touchdown at Utah State, all career-highs. Hawaii's Nick Mardner ranks fifth in the conference in receiving, with 44 receptions, 885 yards and five touchdowns on the year.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
The Pokes have had their share of struggles in the trenches this season, but that certainly wasn’t the case last week. UW amassed 362 yards on an average of 7.4 per carry, while not giving up a sack. Hawaii has had a tough time protecting the quarterback, with a MW-high 37 sacks allowed on the season.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
Neither Wyoming nor Hawaii have been able to get to the quarterback as much as they'd like, ranking in the bottom five in the conference with fewer than 2.5 sacks per game. The Cowboys have two veterans on the defensive line out with season-ending injuries, but players like defensive end Jaylen Pate have shown promise while receiving increased playing time the past couple weeks.
Advantage: Push
Linebackers
There’s long been no doubt that Chad Muma is the top linebacker in the MW this season, but his status as a Butkus Award finalist cements his place as arguably the best in the country. He’s coming off a 17-tackle performance at Utah State. Hawaii junior linebacker Darius Muasau ranks seventh in the conference with 8.4 tackles per game.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
The Pokes are the top passing defense in the MW by a wide margin, with a conference-best 164.3 yards per game and opponents averaging just 5.7 yards per attempt. Freshman safety Isaac White has filled in nicely for Esaias Gandy, who has been dealing with shoulder/neck stingers for the past few weeks. The Rainbow Warriors have plenty of playmaking ability on the back end, though, with senior Khoury Bethley recording a MW-high five interceptions through 12 games.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
Wyoming and Hawaii are fairly even in the kicking game, with the Cowboys averaging more yards per punt and the Rainbow Warriors posting a slightly better field goal percentage. UW got its first return touchdown last week on a 99-yard score by Cameron Stone.