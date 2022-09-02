Illinois linebacker Ezekiel Holmes, center, and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton, right, tackle University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen during the second half of the Cowboys' 38-6 loss Aug. 27, 2022, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill.
Wyoming's passing attack – or lack thereof – was a significant factor in last week's season-opening loss to Illinois getting out of hand, with Andrew Peasley completing just 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards and an interception. However, he was able to make an impact in the running game, picking up 76 yards on eight carries. Fifth-year Tulsa senior Davis Brin has an edge in terms of experience, throwing for 3,254 yards and 18 touchdowns last year, but it's worth noting that his 16 interceptions were the most in the FBS. He also isn't nearly as much of a threat as Peasley when it comes to running the football.
Advantage: Push
Running back
Amid an ugly loss, running back Titus Swen served as a bright spot for the Cowboys last week. The junior rushed for 98 yards, with an average of 5.8 yards per carry, and could be in line for even greater production against a Tulsa defense that had one of its anchors – three-year starter and two-time All-American Conference defensive tackle Jaxson Player – transfer to Baylor this off-season. The Golden Hurricane must replace Shamari Brooks, who was the third-leading rusher in the conference last season. Tulsa is also expected to be without Anthony Watkins, the team’s top returning rusher. Seniors Steven Anderson and Deneric Prince, who combined to rush for 743 yards and seven touchdowns last season, are the top two running backs on the depth chart.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver and tight ends
Receiver is one of the most experienced position groups on Tulsa's roster. Keylon Stokes, who led the team in receiving from 2018-20, is back after being hindered by injury last year. JuanCarlos Santana also returns after hauling in 50 catches for 674 yards and three touchdowns in 2021, with Kentucky transfer Isaiah Epps adding experience in the passing game. Wyoming’s wideouts will look to bounce back following a rough season opener, during which they dropped several passes, while failing to come up with a contested catch. The Cowboys seem to have an advantage at tight end, but they only targeted the group twice last week.
Advantage: Tulsa
Offensive line
The Golden Hurricane have expressed optimism in their offensive line’s potential, but with five new starters up front, a lack of chemistry could come into play Saturday. On the other side, the Cowboys’ offensive line was perhaps their strongest position group last week. They didn’t allow a sack, while paving the way for the rushing attack to average nearly six yards per carry. According to Pro Football Focus, Wyoming’s 76.1 pass blocking grade was the highest of any team that played a Power Five opponent, with redshirt freshmen Emmanuel Pregnon and Jack Walsh both grading above 80.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
Both defensive lines lost significant pieces during the offseason, while also returning key contributors. For the Cowboys, the interior line is the most experienced group on the defense, something that was reflected last week in the play of veteran defensive tackles Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole. The defensive ends are young, and a season-ending injury to starter Sabastian Harsh hasn’t helped matters, but DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho displayed flashes of potential against Illinois. For Tulsa, the departures of Player and fellow starter Deven Lamp have spurred some questions up front. However, they do return Anthony Goodlow, who led the team with six sacks last season.
Advantage: Push
Linebackers
Justin Wright leads a linebacker corps that should be one of the strengths of Tulsa's team in 2022. The senior has appeared in 37 career games with 20 starts, and matched a team-high last year with 82 tackles to go along with 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and one interception. Jon-Michael Terry, who transferred from Oklahoma last year, will be looking to make an impact after missing most of his first season with the Golden Hurricane due to injury. UW starting linebackers Easton Gibbs and Shae Suiaunoa will attempt to rebound after ranking 13th and 15th on the defense, respectively, in PFF's tackling grades last week.
Advantage: Tulsa
Defensive backs
The Cowboys had some struggles in the secondary last week, as Illinois' quarterbacks completed 30 of 40 passes for 217 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions. There’s reason to believe they can improve in this area, however. With humid conditions and temperatures in the mid-80s, UW suffered from a series of cramps that kept key players off the field. The Pokes also had new starters at both cornerback spots, with last week being their first time playing together. Tulsa returns three starters in the secondary in Kendarin Ray, Bryson Powers and cornerback Tyon Davis, but the other spots have a little more uncertainty.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
Special teams is a tricky area to gauge when a team has yet to play a game, but the Golden Hurricane seem to be solid in the kicking game, with kicker Zack Long and punter Lachlan Wilson being named to the Groza Award and Ray Guy Award watch lists, respectively. For UW, this aspect of the game was a mixed bag last week. John Hoyland went 2 for 2 on field goal attempts, knocking down a career-long from 46 yards out, but Texas State transfer Clayton Stewart botched a pair of 22-yard punts in his UW debut.
Advantage: Tulsa
Final score: Wyoming 21, Tulsa 20
