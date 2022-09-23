wte-20220916-spts-DawaiianMcNeely

University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, left, is pushed out of bounds by Air Force cornerback Michael Mack II during the Cowboys' 17-14 victory on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

 Troy Babbitt

Quarterback

Quality quarterback play from Andrew Peasley has been a key part in Wyoming’s turnaround over the past three weeks, with the Utah State transfer completing 68.7% of his passes since the season opener. Brigham Young’s greatest strength is behind center, however, with Jaren Hall – who has been projected as high as a top-10 pick in next year’s NFL draft – leading the offense. Hall has thrown for 827 yards and five touchdowns with only one interception through three games, while posting a 68.8% completion rate.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus