Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen is questionable for this weekend's matchup with UW, but beat writer Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan said Millen practiced Tuesday and is expected to start. Millen is No. 5 in the Mountain West with 1,266 passing yards to go along with six touchdowns and five interceptions. CSU's backup situation has been in flux in recent weeks, but freshman Jackson Stratton replaced Millen when he went down last weekend against San Jose State. UW quarterback Andrew Peasley is just ahead of Millen at No. 4 in the conference with 1,280 passing yards, but is coming off a two-interception game against Hawaii. If Millen is able to suit up, CSU has the slight edge under center.
Advantage: Colorado State
Running back
UW's Titus Swen and CSU's Avery Morrow are ranked No. 6 and No. 7 in the conference with 679 and 626 rushing yards, respectively. The Cowboys' running game goes far beyond Swen, though. UW is No. 2 in the MW as a team with 194 rushing yards per game, compared to CSU's 89.7, which ranks 11th. Swen went into concussion protocol two weeks ago against Hawaii, but coach Craig Bohl expects the Cowboys' lead back to return to the field this weekend in Fort Collins. D.Q. James stepped up in his absence, rushing for 179 yards on 14 carries against the Rainbow Warriors.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receivers and tight ends
CSU has the No. 1 receiver in the conference going into this weekend. Tory Horton leads the MW in receptions (50), receiving yards (797) and touchdowns (six). The Rams are ranked No. 5 in the conference in passing offense with 189 yards per game, compared to the Cowboys' 145 yards per game, which ranks 10th. UW's leading receiver is Joshua Cobbs, who has 28 catches for 346 yards and two touchdowns. CSU holds the slight advantage due to sheer opportunities in the passing game.
Advantage: Colorado State
Offensive line
UW's strongest group during the team's three-game winning streak has been the guys up front. The Cowboys ran for 330 yards against Utah State and for 365 yards against Hawaii, largely due to UW's offensive line. The group has allowed just 12 sacks in nine games. CSU's offensive line is ranked last in the conference with 43 sacks allowed in the same amount of games. A difference of 31 sacks allowed could be a key difference in this weekend's rivalry game.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
The Cowboys have dominated the sacks category on both sides of the ball. Going into this weekend's matchup, UW is No. 2 in the conference with 26 sacks as a team. The Rams are tied for ninth with 15. The two units have similar numbers in the running game, with the Cowboys averaging 143.6 rushing yards per game, compared to the Rams' 154.6.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
Both teams typically only play with two linebackers on the field, making their roles even more important on the defensive side. CSU's Jack Howell is No. 2 in the conference with 88 tackles and is averaging 11 tackles per game. UW's Easton Gibbs is close behind, averaging 8.3 tackles for a total of 75 on the season, which ranks No. 4 in the MW.
Advantage: Colorado State
Defensive backs
UW and CSU have two of the worst pass defenses in the conference, statistically, going into this weekend. The Cowboys rank No. 10 in the MW with an average of 221.3 passing yards allowed per game, followed closely by the Rams, which rank No. 11 with 237.9 passing yards allowed per game. UW has a conference-low five interceptions on the year.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
UW has one of the best special teams units in the country. John Hoyland is tied with Michigan's Jake Moody for No. 2 in the country in field goals made with 19, all while at a clip of .905%. Hoyland is also 21-of-21 on extra-point attempts. In the punting game, UW's Clayton Stewart is No. 3 in the conference in total punt yards with 2,239. On the season, CSU is just 7-10 on field goals.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 28, Colorado State 10
