University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen carries the football during the Cowboys' 28-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

 Troy Babbitt

Quarterback 

Colorado State quarterback Clay Millen is questionable for this weekend's matchup with UW, but beat writer Kevin Lytle of the Coloradoan said Millen practiced Tuesday and is expected to start. Millen is No. 5 in the Mountain West with 1,266 passing yards to go along with six touchdowns and five interceptions. CSU's backup situation has been in flux in recent weeks, but freshman Jackson Stratton replaced Millen when he went down last weekend against San Jose State. UW quarterback Andrew Peasley is just ahead of Millen at No. 4 in the conference with 1,280 passing yards, but is coming off a two-interception game against Hawaii. If Millen is able to suit up, CSU has the slight edge under center. 


