Quarterback 

Hawaii's Brayden Schager has a slight edge over Wyoming's Andrew Peasley in terms of accuracy so far this season. Both quarterbacks have attempted 197 passes, and Schager carries a completion percentage more than four percentage points higher than Peasley. Schager stands at No. 3 in the Mountain West with 171.6 passing yards per game, compared to Peasley's 150.5 passing yards per game, which puts him at No. 5 in the conference. Peasley has nine touchdown passes, compared to Schager's four and has three fewer interceptions on the season than the Hawaii signal-caller. 

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus