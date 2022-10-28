Hawaii's Brayden Schager has a slight edge over Wyoming's Andrew Peasley in terms of accuracy so far this season. Both quarterbacks have attempted 197 passes, and Schager carries a completion percentage more than four percentage points higher than Peasley. Schager stands at No. 3 in the Mountain West with 171.6 passing yards per game, compared to Peasley's 150.5 passing yards per game, which puts him at No. 5 in the conference. Peasley has nine touchdown passes, compared to Schager's four and has three fewer interceptions on the season than the Hawaii signal-caller.
Advantage: Push
Running back
UW is coming off one of its best rushing performances of the season against Utah State. The Cowboys ran for 330 yards, including 160 yards and three touchdowns from Titus Swen and another 120 yards from D.Q. James. Swen leads the UW backfield with 665 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on the year. Hawaii is led by Dedrick Parson, who has 543 yards and 10 touchdowns already this season. The Howard transfer has accumulated 2,726 yards and 32 touchdowns in his four-year college career.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receivers and tight ends
Both Hawaii and Wyoming have spread the ball around in the passing game all season. The Rainbow Warriors have six receivers over 100 yards on the year, and the Cowboys have five. Joshua Cobbs leads UW with 25 catches for 296 yards and two touchdowns, followed by Wyatt Wieland with 20 catches for 285 yards and one score. For Hawaii, Dior Scott leads the team in receptions with 23, and Zion Bowens leads the team in receiving yards with 235.
Advantage: Push
Offensive line
Both UW and Hawaii are top-three teams in the conference when it comes to sacks allowed. The Cowboys' offensive line is second in the MW with nine sacks allowed, and the Rainbow Warriors' unit is tied for third with Boise State with 11 sacks allowed. The advantage starts to swing in UW's favor when looking at the rushing game. The Cowboys are fourth in the conference with 172.6 rushing yards per game and the Rainbow Warriors are ninth with 129.5 rushing yards per game. UW is also the third-least penalized team in the MW with just 34 penalties in eight games.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
UW is coming off one of its best defensive games of the season against Utah State. The Cowboys tallied six sacks and 11 tackles for a loss against the Aggies, including three sacks by redshirt sophomore DeVonne Harris. Wyoming leads the MW in sacks with 25 on the season, which is seven ahead of the next highest team. Hawaii is ranked 11th out of 12 teams in the conference with just six sacks in eight games.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
UW's Easton Gibbs has been a defensive anchor at linebacker, ranking fourth in the conference with 68 tackles. Gibbs is joined by Shae Suiaunoa, who has accumulated 44 tackles and two sacks. Hawaii's linebacking core is led by Penei Pavihi, who is tied for No. 14 in the conference with 50 tackles.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
UW's weakest point on either side of the ball this season has been the pass defense. The Cowboys are ranked dead-last in the MW with 223.4 passing yards allowed per game. Hawaii has been equally as bad with its pass defense, ranking No. 11 with 223.3 yards per game. The difference: the Rainbow Warriors have allowed one less passing yard than UW through eight regular-season games.
Advantage: Push
Special teams
UW's most consistent player all season has been kicker John Hoyland. The sophomore is No. 1 in the country in field goals made with 17, and is tied for second for longest kick with a 55-yarder. Hoyland is 17 of 19 on field goals this season and 18 of 18 on extra-point attempts. Cowboys punter Clayton Stewart is ranked No. 3 in the MW with an average of 45.1 yards per punt. For Hawaii, kicker Matthew Shipley hasn't had many opportunities, but has made the most of the ones he's gotten. Shipley is 9 of 10 on field goals and 16 of 16 on extra points for a total of 43 points.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 31, Hawaii 14
