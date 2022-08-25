All signs point toward a pair of transfers getting the first snaps under center. Tommy DeVito joined the Illinois program after spending the past five years at Syracuse, and will look to invigorate an aerial attack that ranked 121st in the country in passing efficiency last season. DeVito burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2019, completing 63.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He battled with injuries in 2020, though, and ultimately lost his starting job last season. Andrew Peasley comes to the Cowboys from Mountain West rival Utah State, where he saw limited action over the past four seasons. However, his most significant playing time came in arguably the Aggies’ biggest win of the regular season, when they took down Air Force 49-45 in what would ultimately serve as the Mountain Division tiebreaker. Peasley completed 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in this game.
Advantage: Push
Running back
While the Cowboys will likely hold an advantage at running back most weeks, depth seems to give Illinois an edge at the position in this matchup. The Illini duo of Chase Brown and Josh McCray combined to rush for 1,554 yards and seven touchdowns last year, and both are back to headline the team’s run-first attack. Wyoming’s Titus Swen very well could be the most talented running back on the field, as he looks to build off a season in which he ranked second among MW running backs with 5.9 yards per carry, while rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns as the No. 2 back to Xazavian Valladay. However, top backup Dawaiian McNeely is sidelined with an injury that will keep him out Saturday, leaving a pair of promising, but unproven redshirt freshmen – Joey Braasch and D.Q. James – to fill the void behind Swen on the depth chart.
Advantage: Illinois
Wide receiver/tight end
Perhaps no position on Wyoming’s roster was hit harder by departures than wide receiver, with the Cowboys’ top two pass catchers – Isaiah Neyor and Ayden Eberhardt – exiting the program after combining for 1,176 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns last year. Joshua Cobbs has stepped into the No. 1 wideout role, and is UW’s top returning receiver after hauling in 25 catches for 245 yards and a touchdown in 2021. Tight end, on the other hand, was the most stable position in terms of roster turnover. Treyton Welch had two receiving touchdowns last year, including the game-winner against Montana State, and combined with Parker Christensen for 290 receiving yards last season. Illinois, meanwhile, brings back top receiver Isaiah Williams, who had 47 receptions for 525 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. However, they lost a two-year starter in tight end Daniel Barker to the transfer portal.
Advantage: Illinois
Offensive line
Both teams will feature new contributors on the interior line, while bringing back experience at the tackle spots. Alex Palczewski is one of the veterans for Illinois up front, having started 52 games during his career, while Julian Pearl started 10 games last year, as well. With the Illini not releasing a depth chart, though, the rest of the line is somewhat of a mystery at this point. Wyoming’s offensive tackles – Frank Crum and Eric Abojei – have combined to start 50 games during their college careers, with the Cowboys boasting a top-20 rushing attack in each of their two years as full-time starters. Center Nofoafia Tulafono and right guard Emmanuel Pregnon will also start, with Zach Watts and Jack Walsh both set to see playing time at left guard. There isn't a ton of playing experience between these four, but reviews out of training camp have been nothing but positive. The Pokes also could benefit from their interior line not having much wear and tear on their bodies, something that wasn't the case with last year’s veteran-heavy group.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
Illinois brings back a pair of talented defensive linemen in Keith Randolph and Jer'Zhan Newton, both of whom earned preseason All-Big Ten honors from Athlon after combining to start 18 games last season. Much like the offensive line, though, it’s a bit unclear where the Illini stand outside of these two veterans. As for Wyoming, defensive tackles Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole are two of the most experienced players on the roster, with Godbout earning an All-MW honorable mention and leading the team in sacks last season. The loss of defensive end Sabastian Harsh to injury will undoubtedly hurt, but there is still hope that the athleticism of DeVonne Harris, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders will help improve a pass rush that ranked second-to-last in the conference in sacks in 2021.
Advantage: Illinois
Linebackers
With Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma off to the NFL, Easton Gibbs will have big shoes to fill after moving from weakside to middle linebacker this offseason. Gibbs appears to be ready for the challenge, having gained a significant amount of muscle mass this offseason and stepping into a leadership role for the defense. He’ll be joined by Shae Suiaunoa, who has appeared in 19 games over the past two years, at weakside linebacker. Illinois returns its second-leading tackler from a year ago in middle linebacker Tarique Barnes, with outside linebackers Calvin Hart and Seth Coleman expected to step into larger roles this season.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
Illinois brings back three starters in the secondary, but also loses a significant piece in all-conference safety Kerby Joseph. Wyoming, meanwhile, will have a different look to its defensive backfield after leading the MW in pass defense in 2021. Sophomore cornerback Cam Stone has progressed perhaps as much as anybody on the roster this offseason, and is joined at the position by Power Five transfers Jakorey Hawkins and Deron Harrell. Hawkins showcased his playmaking ability with an interception in the spring game, nearly coming up with two additional picks, while Harrell is no stranger to Illinois after spending the past five years at Wisconsin. Sophomore safety Isaac White played a significant amount during the final six games of last season, and was arguably the best player in the secondary during this stretch, recording 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception. Fifth-year senior Miles Williams and sophomore Wyett Ekeler also bring a mix of experience and potential to the position.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
Special teams is a bit of an uncertainty for Illinois after losing key pieces at long snapper, kicker and punter, so it’s difficult to gauge where the Illini stand in the kicking game until they play their first game this season. Wyoming has yet to announce its starting punter, but John Hoyland enters his third year as the Cowboys' place kicker. Hoyland struggled at times on longer kicks last year – going 1 of 5 on attempts of 40 yards or more – after posting a 92.9% success rate his freshman season. However, he was automatic on kicks under 40 yards, going 9 of 9, in addition to converting all 40 of his extra-point attempts. Both teams are looking to make more game-changing plays on special teams, with Williams, Cobbs and Stone – who had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown to break open a blowout win over MW champion Utah State last year – expected to receive action in the return game.
Advantage: Push
Final score: Illinois 24, Wyoming 17
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.