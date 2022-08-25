NCAA Football: Wyoming vs Colorado State

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen rushed for 785 yards during the 2021 season.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

Quarterback

All signs point toward a pair of transfers getting the first snaps under center. Tommy DeVito joined the Illinois program after spending the past five years at Syracuse, and will look to invigorate an aerial attack that ranked 121st in the country in passing efficiency last season. DeVito burst onto the scene as a sophomore in 2019, completing 63.2% of his passes while throwing for 2,360 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions. He battled with injuries in 2020, though, and ultimately lost his starting job last season. Andrew Peasley comes to the Cowboys from Mountain West rival Utah State, where he saw limited action over the past four seasons. However, his most significant playing time came in arguably the Aggies’ biggest win of the regular season, when they took down Air Force 49-45 in what would ultimately serve as the Mountain Division tiebreaker. Peasley completed 10 of 15 passes for 195 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions in this game.

