Quarterback
Sophomore Levi Williams will make his first start of the season Saturday at San Jose State, as the Cowboys attempt to halt a three-game losing streak. Williams completed 3 of 7 passes for 51 yards, while adding 23 yards on five carries last week against New Mexico. He started five games and appeared in all six last season for UW, passing for 877 total yards and one touchdown with three interceptions, and adding six more scores on the ground. Nick Nash is expected to get the start again for the Spartans, filling in for the injured Nick Starkel. Nash has struggled at times, but showcased his playmaking abilities last week. The converted receiver passed for 213 yards and rushed for 128 more and a touchdown last week in a comeback win over UNLV.
Advantage: San Jose State
Running back
While Nash delivered an impressive rushing performance last week, the same couldn’t be said about the Spartans’ running backs. Tyler Nevens had just 36 yards on an average of 2.3 per carry, although he did rush for two touchdowns. UW had its own struggles running the ball last week, with senior standout Xazavian Valladay being held to 41 yards on 14 carries. Still, with the duo of Valladay and sophomore Titus Swen averaging more than five yards per carry on the season, the Cowboys should have an edge in the backfield.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
SJSU has managed to remain explosive in the passing game, regardless of who is at quarterback, with six different players recording receptions of more than 35 yards. Isaiah Hamilton leads the receivers with 345 yards and two touchdowns on 22 catches. The Spartans' most dangerous weapon, however, is Derrick Deese Jr. The versatile tight end has three touchdown catches on the year and ranks fifth in the Mountain West with 78 yards per game. One of the more promising aspects for UW's offense the past couple weeks has been sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor's ability to beat defensive backs down the field. The Cowboys haven't been able to find the end zone, but Neyor has had several opportunities for large gains in the passing game – including a 38-yard grab last week in which he lost his footing inside the red zone. This play occurred with Williams at quarterback, and the two will be looking to build off this connection Saturday.
Advantage: San Jose State
Offensive line
UW's lack of big plays in conference play can partly be traced back to the offensive line, which allowed six sacks through its first two MW games before giving up two last week. There were times when the group appeared to get better push up front than previous weeks in the run game, but penalties continue to be an issue. SJSU has been solid up front, but hasn’t exerted dominance on a regular basis. The Spartans have been more consistent than the Cowboys on the offensive line, though, something that could be pivotal come Saturday.
Advantage: San Jose State
Defensive line
While the sack numbers may not reflect it, Wyoming’s defensive line has been one of the most productive units on the team this season — and they’re a large reason the Pokes have held four of their past five opponents under 300 yards. They’ve suffered a significant loss, however, with veteran defensive tackle Ravontae Holt out for the season with an injury. San Jose State has one of the top players in the MWt on its defensive line in reigning defensive player of the year Cade Hall. Viliami Fehoko has also emerged as a playmaker for the Spartans at defensive end, recording nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, three quarterback hurries and two pass breakups in seven games.
Advantage: San Jose State
Linebackers
Chad Muma has once again established himself as one of the elite linebackers in the country. The UW senior is tied for the FBS lead with two interceptions returned for touchdowns, and ranks No. 4 nationally with 6.7 solo tackles per game. San Jose State has a talented linebacker of its own in Kyle Harmon, who ranks second in the MW behind Muma with 9.6 tackles per game.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
For all the talent the Cowboys have up front, their secondary has been the strength of the defense in 2021. UW is No. 3 in the nation in pass defense with 152 yards allowed per game, and ranks second in the MW at 5.7 yards per attempt. San Jose State, meanwhile, has been susceptible to lapses in the secondary. The Spartans are ninth in the conference in pass defense.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
Wyoming and San Jose State have been fairly similar in the kicking game. The Spartans are averaging a little over three more yards per punt, while both kickers have missed two field goals on the year. Neither team has recorded a return of more than 35 yards this season.