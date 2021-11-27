Senior day marks a special occasion every year, as teams across the country honor their outgoing players before their final home game.
This season’s festivities, however, have a different feel to them.
With student-athletes being granted an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no certainty that Saturday against Hawaii will be the final game at War Memorial Stadium for all of the University of Wyoming’s seniors.
Ten of the Cowboys’ traditional seniors – running back Xazavian Valladay; receiver Gunner Gentry; offensive linemen Rudy Stofer, Eric Abojei and Keegan Cryder; defensive linemen Ravontae Holt and Victor Jones, and defensive backs Miles Williams, Azizi Hearn and Keyon Blankenbaker – will have the option to return next fall. The other, Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma, has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl and will be entering the NFL draft.
For seven “super seniors” that returned for one last season, though, today will be their final run at The War. These players are: running back Trey Smith; receiver Ayden Eberhardt; offensive linemen Logan Harris and Alonzo Velazquez; defensive end Garrett Crall, and safeties Braden Smith and Esaias Gandy.
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl acknowledges that this year’s senior day differs from previous seasons, although many of the emotions involved remain unchanged.
“It’s particularly different this year because of all the different moving parts,” Bohl said. “It’s always encouraging to see our guys who have exhausted their eligibility and are going to go on to another chapter in their life – whether it be the NFL, graduate school or going out in the business world. It’s always special for us, and we look forward to this day.”
Last dance
When the NCAA approved a blanket waiver last August to grant an extra year of eligibility, it left student-athletes with a rare opportunity – and a decision to make.
For the Cowboys’ super seniors, the choice was a rather easy one. They weren’t going to pass up the chance to play one last year alongside their teammates that have become like brothers during their time in Laramie.
“It feels good,” Valladay said. “It lets you know the brotherhood and family we have on this team. Everybody wanted to come back and play for each other, play for this team and play for our coaches.”
Added Harris of the Pokes’ unusually large senior class: “It’s just really cool. Hopefully we can go out with a bang.”
Harris admits reminiscing on his UW career as his final campaign with the Cowboys got underway. The grind of the season, however, hasn’t allowed him to stroll down memory lane much lately.
At least not until speaking to the media earlier this week.
“I hadn’t really thought about it until you said something, but I thought about it earlier in the year,” Harris said. “It’s our last game of the regular season and senior night, so it’s definitely going to be something special.”
Up in the air
Unlike Harris, Wyoming’s traditional seniors – aside from Muma – don’t have as much clarity on what awaits them next.
For some, the NFL provides the chance to turn a lifelong dream into a reality. For others, opportunities in the business world might be appealing.
Then there’s the option to come back for one more year and chase the program’s first Mountain West championship.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Bohl said. “I haven’t had extended conversations. We’re going to be focused on the task at hand of beating the Rainbows, and then we’ll have some conversations after that.”
Valladay is one player that has received interest from NFL scouts. Having led the MW in rushing each of the past two seasons, and on the verge of his second 1,000-yard campaign, it’s easy to see why.
The standout back says he’s “just been living in the moment,” and hasn’t put much thought into his upcoming decision yet. For now, he’s simply soaking in what could be his final memories as a Cowboy.
“It actually hasn’t hit me yet, just because this season has been so fast and long,” Valladay said. “I had a little reminiscence about it, just a lot of games played and stuff like that ... I haven’t had a lot of time, but I’ve definitely thought about it a little bit.”
Going out on top
While it might not be their day of honor, Saturday will be an important day for many of UW’s underclassmen, as well.
Sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate, for instance, has had time to think about what it will be like playing his last home game alongside two players – Muma and Crall – that have made a profound impact on his Cowboys career.
“It’s special,” Pate said. “When I came in, Garrett was my mentor, and he showed me the ropes in how things are done here. The main thing is we have to go out there and get a win for them. It’s been great to play alongside both of them.
“Chad is probably the hardest person I’ve seen play and practice since I’ve been here, aside from possibly Logan (Wilson). When I came in, I remember telling myself that I wanted to find the guy that was working the hardest. I wanted to outwork them, but it’s pretty hard when you have Chad running around the field.”
Sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor, meanwhile, has spoken frequently about what Eberhardt has meant to his growth over the past two years. With Eberhardt sidelined with a knee injury, Neyor hopes to help bring him – and the rest of UW’s seniors – one last home win.
“It would mean a lot to go out there and win for those guys,” Neyor said. “It’s their last season and the last home game, so to go out there and end it with a victory and get an extra game with those guys would be great. We’re prepping hard this week, and are going to go out, execute and try to get the victory for those guys.”
Although Saturday is the final home game for several Wyoming players, they could have a chance to extend their careers a few more weeks.
The Cowboys are currently bowl eligible, but at six wins, aren’t necessarily a lock to play in a postseason game. A win over the Rainbow Warriors, however, would all but clinch an invitation.
“It would be huge going to a bowl game,” Harris said. “We’re definitely going to have to go out with a chip on our shoulder and make sure we get picked.”