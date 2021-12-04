The longest-tenured member of the University of Wyoming coaching staff is reuniting with a familiar face in Pullman, Washington.
UW defensive tackles coach Pete Kaligis is accepting the same position at Washington State, which recently hired former Cowboys defensive coordinator Jake Dickert as its head coach. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg first reported the news Thursday, which was confirmed by Wyoming officials.
Kalagis joined UW’s staff in 2009 and has served in a variety of roles over the past 13 seasons.
He spent his first five years in Laramie as an offensive assistant, coaching the offensive line and running backs, before moving over to the defensive side of the ball in 2014. He's coached the defensive tackles since then, while also serving as the defensive run game coordinator for the past two seasons.
Kalagis worked alongside Dickert at UW from 2017-19, with the Washington State head coach serving as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator in 2019. Dickert accepted the same position at WSU the next year, before leading the Cougars to a 3-2 record as interim coach this season. He closed out the regular season with a 40-13 Apple Cup victory at Washington last Friday, and was named the head coach the next day.
During Kalagis’ eight years coaching Wyoming’s defensive tackles, the position group received 12 all-conference honors. It was not immediately clear who his replacement will be.