CHEYENNE — The University of Wyoming will be hosting Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Cowboys play Fresno State at War Memorial Stadium.
Each year through donations by Cowboy fans and a match provided by UW athletics, free tickets are made available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families through VETTIX. Veterans are strongly encouraged to sign up and get verified via VETTIX as soon as possible as the process may take a few days.
Those new to VETTIX can create their account at this link: https://www.vettix.org/ref/242534. You will need to validate your military/veteran status by providing a copy of one of the requested documents and a valid photo ID.
Additionally, once donated tickets have been exhausted through VETTIX, a ticket discount will be available to currently-serving military, veterans and their families for tickets purchased in advance or the day of the game (with proper ID).
Kick-off time for the Oct. 16 contest will be determined at a later date by FOX Network.
For more information on Military Appreciation Day, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152, UW Veterans Services Center at 307-766-6909 or vetserve@uwyo.edu.