Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier signed a four-year contract extension Saturday. The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it was worth $40.5 million with $19 million guaranteed. Roullier – who was a first team All-Mountain West pick at Wyoming – was selected by Washington with the No. 199 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has started 52 of 58 career games. Roullier is the only Washington player to play every snap this season. The 27-year-old has a run block win rate of 76.1% according to ESPN.
