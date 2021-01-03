20201018-spts-ChaseRoullier
Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier (73) walks off the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

 Adam Hunger

Washington Football Team center Chase Roullier signed a four-year contract extension Saturday. The team did not disclose terms of the deal, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that it was worth $40.5 million with $19 million guaranteed. Roullier – who was a first team All-Mountain West pick at Wyoming – was selected by Washington with the No. 199 overall pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has started 52 of 58 career games. Roullier is the only Washington player to play every snap this season. The 27-year-old has a run block win rate of 76.1% according to ESPN.

