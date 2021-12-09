LARAMIE – As the University of Wyoming looks to rebound after a rough loss to Hawaii, it’ll do so at a place that has treated the Cowboys well in the past.
UW faces Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 21 in Boise, Idaho. And while the Pokes have only played in the bowl once before, they have plenty of positive memories from that day in 2017.
Standout quarterback Josh Allen passed for three first-quarter touchdowns in his Cowboys farewell, as the defense forced eight turnovers in a 37-14 rout of Central Michigan.
“It was an exciting game against Central Michigan,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “We were really disruptive up front and we had a ton of takeaways. I just remember seeing Josh Allen throwing a double post, and he was throwing that baby on a rope.”
As a projected first-round draft pick recovering from a shoulder injury, Allen’s availability was in question leading up to the bowl game. He made the decision to play a day or two before kickoff, however, and went on to be named the 2017 Potato Bowl MVP.
“Everybody in the world told Josh Allen not to play – not the college fans, but the professional people,” Bohl said. “Josh and I came to an agreement that he would only play if he was 100%, and I told him I’d watch him every day, and we’ll come up with a decision. Josh went out there and was practicing, and I pulled him aside in a room and he and I came to an agreement.
“I looked him in the eye and said, ‘Are you ready to go?’ And I’ll tell you what, Josh was lights-out on that day. He played really well, and those things helped his stock. I don’t remember how many NFL scouts were there, but I knew (John) Elway was there, and there was a whole host of guys down on the sideline. It meant something to them that here’s a guy who loves to compete and loves to support his team.”
Shortly after the win, Allen announced that he was declaring for the NFL draft. However, it was his postgame celebration – chucking potatoes from the trophy into the crowd surrounding the podium – that lives on in Potato Bowl lore.
“That made the postgame more fun,” said Kevin McDonald, executive director of the Potato Bowl. “I don’t remember how many scouts were there either, but I remember John Elway being there and everybody was following him.
“It was a big boost for us when Josh announced (he was playing) … It was one or two days before, but all I remember when I watched (UW) practice in the indoor practice facility, I can’t remember ever hearing a quarterback throw the ball through the air and it whistled. He had three touchdowns in the first quarter, and he was phenomenal.”
While Allen was the star of the Cowboys’ bowl win, he was hardly the only standout. Four different Pokes – Andrew Wingard, Logan Wilson, Marcus Epps and Tyler Hall – recorded interceptions, as UW held CMU to just 0.7 yards per carry.
It was also the first taste of postseason college football for several UW players, including senior defensive end Garrett Crall, who will close out his Cowboys career in Boise.
“It was fun,” Crall said. “That was the first year I actually played, so that was my first bowl game I actually played in. We went to the Poinsettia Bowl (in 2016), but obviously I was redshirting then. It was fun because I remember Boise does a really good job with the activities. Some people think Boise in December, but what they do with it, it’s a pretty fun bowl game.
“I remember going there, and that was when Josh kind of said his farewells, so it means a little more to us older guys remembering that. It’s kind of weird – I played my first bowl game there, and now I’m finishing off (my career) there.”
Filling the void
The Cowboys will search for a new defensive tackles coach this offseason after Pete Kaligis accepted a job on Washington State’s staff last week. Former UW defensive coordinator Jake Dickert served as the Cougars’ interim head coach for their final five games of this season, and had the interim label removed after the regular season.
Defensive ends coach Marty English will coach the D-line as a whole for the bowl game, as UW searches for Kaligis’ replacement.
“I don’t want to say it’s less than ideal, it’s very manageable, but it’s not something you want to do over the long haul,” Bohl said. “As opposed to going out and trying to hire somebody in a quick pinch, I think we can service ourself well (by being patient).”
UW also suffered another loss recently, with senior nickelback Keyon Blankenbaker entering the transfer portal. Blankenbaker will not play in the bowl game, opening the door for Keonte Glinton to play a larger role for the Cowboys.
“Keyon and I had some great conversations,” Bohl said. “He graduated last year, and anytime we look at a guy who graduates, I think he’s saying, ‘I’ve played X amount of games for the Cowboys, I’m going to place my name in the portal and I don’t really have an idea of where I’m going to go.’
“I think he’s just looking at the next chapter of his life. He was gracious in my office, and we really appreciate him.”
Gearing up
Preparing for a bowl game is a different experience than a traditional week.
In addition to the extended layoff, Bohl has been out on the recruiting trail ever since the regular-season finale, while players have been preparing for final exams. At the end of the week, however, the Cowboys will reconvene and dive fully into their game plan for Kent State.
“Our two coordinators are going to stay in town the whole time and put together a pretty comprehensive game plan,” Bohl said. “At the tail end of the week, we’ll introduce that to our players. We will balance academics along with that. We’ll be entering finals, but during the tail end of the week and certainly this weekend, we’ll be in full-blown practices getting ready for Kent State.”
After a disheartening 38-14 loss to Hawaii a little less than two weeks ago, the Pokes are eager to provide a positive finish to an up-and-down season.
“It didn’t go how we wanted, but we can choose how we want to finish the year,” Crall said. “Not every team gets to finish the year with a win, and try to give some hope and a good vibe going into the offseason. That’s what we can do. We can’t change anything about the past, so we’ll just look forward, try to go get a trophy and send the offseason into a good note.”
Not a doubt
For some top NFL prospects, the decision to play in a bowl game or preserve their body for the next level is a difficult choice.
That wasn’t the case for senior linebacker Chad Muma.
Muma, who still has one season of eligibility remaining, declared for the NFL draft last month when he accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl. From the beginning, however, he says sitting out the bowl game was never an option.
“It wasn’t difficult at all,” Muma said. “I knew from the beginning of the season, if we made a bowl game, I was going to play. It was never really a question in my mind.”
While some NFL pundits might raise their eyebrows at such a decision, Muma’s teammates weren’t surprised whatsoever.
“We all come here to play football, and that’s what we’re going to do,” Crall said. “It doesn’t matter our status or anything like that. We’re going to play in the game, because that’s what we came here to do.”