LARAMIE – With just three points scored in the past 10 quarters, the University of Wyoming offense is desperately searching for answers.
The Cowboys broke their scoreless streak with a field goal in last week’s loss to New Mexico, but that would be the last adjustment to their side of the scoreboard. UW hasn’t found the end zone since the first half of its Oct. 9 loss at Air Force.
Wyoming coach Craig Bohl admits that “when you score three points, it’s hard to have an identity.” However, he does have some thoughts on what the Pokes need to do to turn their offense around.
“Our clear vision (is) I think we need to be much more efficient in the running game,” Bohl said. “I thought we did a better job knocking people off the ball and sustaining blocks, but that needs to be better this week. The number of times that we’re putting the ball in the air is probably more than my liking, but nonetheless, we need to throw the ball effectively – which we’re not doing, if you look at our completion percentage.
“That has to improve, we have to be more physical up front, and we need some explosive plays. We had the one pass play to Isaiah (Neyor) where he came down with it and wasn’t able to continue running. We need to hit a couple of the other ones, because he was open two or three other times and we failed to convert on those big plays. If you look back at some of our better performances offensively, that’s been the case. We’ve had some explosive plays.”
The Pokes attempted 30 passes last week, compared to 36 rushing plays. Still, Bohl appeared to indicate at his news conference Monday that they might be forcing the issue at times with the passing game.
UW announced on Tuesday that sophomore Levi Williams will start at quarterback on Saturday at San Jose State. Junior Sean Chambers had started the first seven games of the season, but split snaps with Williams last week. Chambers was 11 of 23 yards with 96 yards and an interception, while Williams went 3 of 7 for 51 yards.
Wyoming has failed to surpass 150 yards passing in each of its past four games.
“We’re still going to pass, but I think we’re chasing points too much,” Bohl said.
Sophomore running back Titus Swen believes having a successful rushing attack will help ease the load on the quarterback. The Cowboys had just 68 yards on 19 tailback carries last week.
“I feel like Coach Bohl is right, we need to get back to the power run game,” Swen said. “That’s a big spark for our offense, and it takes pressure off Sean and Levi in order for them to make the passes they need to make.”
One area where the Cowboys have found consistent success this season has been in hurry-up situations near the end of halves. UW has scored five touchdowns in the final three minutes of the second and fourth quarters, accounting for nearly a quarter of the Pokes’ total points this season.
When asked if Wyoming would consider going uptempo at other points in the game to help spark the offense, Bohl didn’t say no. However, he also didn’t hint at any significant changes in this respect.
“There are elements of uptempo that come into play,” Bohl said. “However, I don’t think you can look at it through the prism of just going uptempo and that’s going to solve some of these problems or challenges. ... Many times, the calls that are occurring on defense during a two-minute drive are not the same calls that are going to occur in the middle of the first quarter. There are benefits to the two-minute, hurry-up offense. Certainly, you can catch the defense on their heels sometimes, and I think sometimes you can fatigue a defense.
“There are also some challenges, too, because if you aren’t able to sustain a drive, then your defense is right back on the field. We’ve talked about doing that. I’m not saying that’s outside our goal posts ... and I think you’ve seen Sean really find a sense of comfort with it. But I can tell you, the staging and the coverages we’re getting, and the fronts we’re getting, are somewhat different than what we’re getting on every down during the middle part of the game.”
With so much going wrong for the UW offense as of late, it’s difficult to pinpoint one root of the problem, as well as a simple solution.
Despite all these struggles, however, the Cowboys have had scoring chances. During their ongoing touchdown-less streak, they’ve driven into opposing territory on 14 occasions. They’ve also shown an ability to light up the scoreboard, evidenced by 50- and 45-point outings against Northern Illinois and Ball State earlier this season.
Senior Ayden Eberhardt says cashing in on one of these opportunities could turn everything around.
“After looking at the film, I think we’re really close,” Eberhardt said. “I think the plays are out there, and I think we have the players and coaches to do it. It’s just coming down to being able to execute during the game and making those plays happen ... I think we just need to get in the end zone once, and that’ll open up the floodgates.”