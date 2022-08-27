WyoSports
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After expressing optimism throughout training camp, the University of Wyoming football team was brought back down to earth with a lopsided loss to begin its 2022 campaign.
The Cowboys were outmatched across the board in a 38-6 loss at Illinois on Saturday, coming up unsuccessful on their first 12 third-down attempts, while getting outgained 477-212. The Illini jumped ahead less than a minute into the contest, and would lead for the rest of the way.
UW coach Craig Bohl says this loss will test a group that has been vocal about their increased chemistry and cohesiveness. The Pokes will also look to avoid a hangover effect in next weekend’s home-opener against Tulsa.
“Just to say, ‘Oh yeah, this is no big deal,’ this is a big deal,” Bohl said. “A lot of times, you can learn a lot from a loss, (even though) they’re not fun to go through. Sometimes you can let one team beat you twice, and it’s going to be important for us as coaches to make sure that doesn’t happen.
“They are close, but a lot of times everything can be going good when you’re winning and are undefeated. Then, all of a sudden, you go out there. We got took to the woodshed. It’s going to test us.”
It took the Illini just 41 seconds and two plays from scrimmage to take a lead they wouldn’t surrender.
Senior defensive back Peyton Vining returned the opening kickoff 43 yards to near midfield, and junior running back Chase Brown broke away for a 38-yard run on the first snap of the game. Brown hauled in a 14-yard touchdown catch from senior quarterback Tommy DeVito on the ensuing play to put Illinois up 7-0 in the opening minute.
The Cowboys shored things up defensively for the rest of the quarter, and after a slow start on the other side of the ball, began to gain some traction during their third possession of the game. A 37-yard designed run by junior quarterback Andrew Peasley brought Wyoming down to the Illinois 9-yard line amid an eight-play, 70-yard drive.
The Pokes thought they had a game-tying touchdown two plays later, as junior tight end Treyton Welch went up for a jump ball in the corner of the end zone. However, the official closest to the play determined that the Illini defender separated the ball from Welch before he was able to secure possession.
UW gained just 2 yards on a rush attempt on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line, and settled for a 22-yard field goal by John Hoyland.
“I wish they would’ve reviewed it,” Welch said. “I thought it was maybe a Julian Edelman (in the 2017 Super Bowl) situation, where I grabbed it, and if it touched the ground, it touched the ground, but I thought I grabbed it before it did again. If I didn’t even get two feet in the end zone, I was down anyways before it popped. But that’s a play that I can’t even make it a 50-50 review play. I just have to be able to catch it and move on.”
Illinois dominated the second quarter, outgaining the Cowboys by 100 yards, while stretching its lead to 17-3 with an 11-yard touchdown run by Brown and a 27-yard field goal from Caleb Griffin.
Despite an underwhelming first half, though, the Cowboys seemed to briefly capture momentum as the third quarter got underway.
Junior running back Titus Swen opened the second half with a 25-yard run to the right that sparked a seven-play, 47-yard scoring drive, which was capped by a career-long, 46-yard field goal by Hoyland. UW’s defense then forced a three-and-out, with Easton Gibbs and Cole Godbout teaming up to stop Chase Brown on third-and-short to get the ball back.
Trailing by 11 with a chance to make it a one-score game, however, UW’s offense stalled out after a 10-yard rush by Swen to start the next drive. The Cowboys ran into eight Illinois defenders in the box on a third-and-3 near midfield, and were stopped short of the first-down marker. They elected to punt the ball away, and the Illini responded with an 11-play, 78-yard touchdown drive – capped by a 6-yard pass from DeVito to Pat Bryant – to stretch their lead to 24-6.
The Pokes picked up a first down on the next drive, as Illinois was called for a defensive holding penalty, but they weren’t able to do anything beyond that. They proceeded to throw an incomplete pass, followed by a pair of handoffs for nine yards, before going for it on fourth-and-1 from their 44-yard line. Peasley was stopped for no gain on a quarterback keeper, and Brown rushed for a 5-yard touchdown – his third score of the game – on the first play of the fourth quarter to stretch Illinois’ lead to 25.
“I definitely thought that was a big momentum swing,” junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout said. “I think we had a turnover (on downs) right after that, and I think it killed our team’s momentum. I just think if we want to be a better team, a great team like we talk about, we just need to be able to see past one turnover and continue playing our best ball.”
Quarterback play was a source of concern for a sputtering offense, as Peasley completed just 5 of 20 passes for 30 yards, zero touchdowns, an interception and a passer rating of 27.6 in his first game since transferring from Utah State.
“I stuck to my game plan and my reads,” Peasley said. “I think I was inaccurate on a few balls, and then I just don’t think things went our way all around. I wish I could go back and make the throws that I missed.”
Swen was a bright spot for the offense, rushing for 98 yards on 17 carries, while Peasley added 76 yards on eight carries. Sophomore Joshua Cobbs was the Pokes’ leading receiver with two catches for 14 yards.
Brown led the way for the Illinois offense, racking up 151 yards on an average of 7.9 yards per carry. DeVito, who was playing his first game for the Illini since transferring from Syracuse, was 27 of 37 for 194 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
“At the end of the day, I think we defeated ourselves, and the guys understand that,” Godbout said. “We just didn’t execute, and they took us for a ride.”
Wyoming will look to bounce back next Saturday against Tulsa. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium.
Josh Criswell{span} covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.{/span}