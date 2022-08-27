WyoSports

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – After expressing optimism throughout training camp, the University of Wyoming football team was brought back down to earth with a lopsided loss to begin its 2022 campaign.

Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus