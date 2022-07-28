LARAMIE — University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced Tuesday the promotion of Gordie Haug to the position of executive director of recruiting for Cowboys football.
Haug will continue to coach the UW running backs while entering his ninth year as a member of the Wyoming football staff and 16th in college coaching.
“Gordie had headed our recruiting office earlier in his career here at Wyoming and many of the players who have gone on to have great careers in the NFL were players he helped find,” Bohl said in a news release. “I believe Gordon’s presence in our recruiting efforts is really going to be important for us moving forward. With the landscape of college football and college football recruiting constantly changing, I felt it was important to give him more responsibility in helping guide our recruiting. He is also going to continue to coach our running backs, where he has done an outstanding job.”
Haug began his time at Wyoming as director of recruiting in 2014, and was very innovative in directing recruiting efforts for Cowboys football. In 2015, he was given the added responsibility of coaching the wide receivers. Since 2018, Haug has coached the UW running backs while continuing to maintain a role in recruiting and player personnel. His expanded role as executive director of recruiting beginning in July 2022 will increase his influence and impact on Wyoming recruiting.
“I want to thank Coach Bohl for allowing me to continue to help this program in any way I can,” Haug said. “I am excited to have an even larger role in the recruitment of our student-athletes to this great land-grant institution. Being able to continue as running backs coach is very important to me. I love coaching our players, and I am grateful that Coach Bohl has entrusted me to fill both roles.”
During Haug’s time at Wyoming, the program has seen more student-athletes go on to NFL careers that any other time in the history of the program. At the conclusion on the 2021 NFL season, Wyoming had more players on NFL rosters than any other team in the Mountain West. Many former Wyoming Cowboys were on NFL rosters as of Jan. 1, 2022, some on active rosters and others on developmental squads.
They are: Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills; Marcus Epps, S, Philadelphia Eagles; Austin Fort, TE, Tennessee Titans; Rico Gafford, WR, Green Bay Packers; Tanner Gentry, WR, Buffalo Bills; Tashaun Gipson, S, Chicago Bears; Carl Granderson, DE, New Orleans Saints; Tyler Hall, CB, Los Angeles Rams; Brian Hill, RB, San Francisco 49ers; Jacob Hollister, TE, Las Vegas Raiders; Chad Muma, LB, Jacksonville Jaguars; Mark Nzeocha, LB, San Francisco 49ers; Mike Purcell, NT, Denver Broncos; Chase Roullier, C, Washington Commanders; Logan Wilson, LB, Cincinnati Bengals; Andrew Wingard, S, Jacksonville Jaguars; and Eddie Yarbrough, DE, Minnesota Vikings. Wyoming also had four other players sign as free agents with NFL teams following the 2022 NFL Draft. Those four were: Garrett Crall, DE/OLB, Miami Dolphins; Keegan Cryder, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; Logan Harris, OL, Detroit Lions; and Trey Smith, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars.