LARAMIE – Several key departures on the offensive line and the loss of the program’s second-leading rusher hasn’t shaken the University of Wyoming’s confidence when it comes to a rushing attack that has ranked second in the Mountain West for the past three seasons.
Three-time all-MW selection Xazavian Valladay is now in the Arizona State backfield, while big men Keegan Cryder, Logan Harris, Rudy Stofer and Alonzo Velazquez exhausted their eligibility, retired or are trying their hand at the next level. Despite having a handful of holes to fill, though, veteran offensive tackle Frank Crum has no doubt the Cowboys will pick up right where they left off.
“All those guys can run the rock, and they all have different aspects to them in how they do it,” Crum said of UW’s running backs. “It fits really well with our offense, so I’m excited to see how all those guys mesh in our run game. There isn’t going to be any letdown as far as that goes, I guarantee that. I’m excited for that room to do what they do, and it’s our job to set them up.”
While the starting five on the offensive line will be determined throughout spring practice and fall camp, it’s no secret who the headliner of the backfield is set to be.
Titus Swen – who ranked second in the MW with 5.9 yards per carry as the Pokes’ No. 2 back, while rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns during his junior campaign – is excited about the chance to be Wyoming’s workhorse next season.
“I feel good,” Swen said. “Everybody comes into college dreaming of getting the starting position. I’ve got it, so I have to do something with it now. It’s not all about you starting, it’s what you can do with that starting position.”
Having been at UW throughout Swen’s entire college career, Crum’s face lights up when asked about the team’s new starting running back.
“The one word I would use to describe him is he’s a dog,” Crum said. “That dude will not go down. He drives his knees, he’s physical, and he’s not afraid of contact. He’ll run through a dude twice his size. He doesn’t care.”
In addition to this physicality, Swen showcased his explosiveness on numerous occasions last season. The most apparent instances were in rivalry wins over Colorado State and Utah State, during which he rushed for a combined 335 yards and two touchdowns, with runs 87 and 98 yards.
Offensive coordinator Tim Polasek indicates Swen has taken strides in his daily approach, as well.
“He’s gotten better,” Polasek said. “He’s improved, not only physically with another year of training, but I think he’s really improved in the mental aspect. You can see him sharpening the detail it takes to be a really high-quality running back. I know he has aspirations to play at the highest level possible, and he’s working hard to be a good practice player.”
Added Swen: “(I’ve improved at) trusting my blocks. Usually, when you go in as the second-string back, you just have to try to go in and make something pop as soon as you get in. Now, being that starter, you aren’t going to get the home-run ball every time. You just have to keep working to it.”
Dawaiian McNeely is another player who provides optimism for the Pokes, after rushing for 113 yards and a touchdown with an average of 6.6 yards per carry in limited action last season. He is expected to miss the bulk of, if not the entire spring, as he recovers from a minor hip injury.
D.Q. James, Jordon Vaughn, Jeremy Hollingsworth and Joseph Braasch could also be in line to make their first notable impacts for the UW offense.
“The young guys are an interesting group,” Polasek said. “Dawaiian, I thought, was on a pace to have a great winter and camp again, and he’s run into a minor injury. My anticipation is when he gets back, he’ll be in position to compete. D.Q. is talented, quick and fast. He’s still in the process of learning the what to do, instead of us focusing on the how with him.
“Until a kid can learn the paper, we’re really not playing football. It’s all about how we do things and how we can apply our rules and principles to best apply to the concept or scheme. Jordon is a big back, and he’s doing a good job. He’s just still young. Then, the two guys that are pretty solid are Joey and Jeremy. They’re both on the right track to be contributors – not only special teams, but offensively.”
Crum and Eric Abojei are the most seasoned returners for the Cowboys up front, with each having significant experience at offensive tackle. UW also anticipates Latrell Bible, who is listed as a center, but has seen action at each spot on the offensive line, will play a key role.
As for the rest of the group, Polasek says the Pokes are “going to move the pieces around to find the best eight” over the next few months. He also expects the tight ends and fullbacks to play a pivotal part in their success on the ground.
“People don’t ever bring up the tight ends, but they’re a major part of it,” Polasek said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth from a leadership standpoint, and I’ve seen a lot of quality off-seasons. Not only improvement in the speed area, but strength and conditioning, as well.
“(Fullback) Caleb (Driskill) is going to have an impact in the run game, and he’s going to be a much better player. In fact, I would put him up as an early candidate for most improved guy going into next year, so that will benefit our run game, as well.”
With Wyoming’s 41.8 rush attempts per game last season ranking 13th among non-service academy schools, the Cowboys make no secret that their offense is centered around running the football. As a result, they’ve spent the off-season and early stages of spring practice focused on getting leaner and working on maintaining low pad-level.
Abojei, who has lost approximately 50 pounds since the end of the 2020 season, is a prime example of the Pokes’ emphasis on athleticism in the trenches.
“You have to be able to move,” Crum said. “We hammer the zone (run) concept here, so you have to be moving. You have to be lean and agile, and that good footwork comes into play. Leaning out only helps us. A great example of that is Big E. That guy transformed his body last year, and you can see it transfer over on the field. It’s awesome to see.”
With three all-conference honorees among Wyoming’s running back and offensive line departures, there’s no denying the Cowboys have some sizable shoes to fill. They also aren’t afraid of the challenge, something evidenced by Swen’s response when asked to gauge the confidence of the groups.
“Through the roof,” he remarked. “That’s all I have to say.”