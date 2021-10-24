LARAMIE – University of Wyoming fans hoping to receive a resolution at the quarterback position left War Memorial Stadium sorely disappointed Saturday.
The Cowboys employed a juggling act behind center during a 14-3 loss to New Mexico, rolling out incumbent starter Sean Chambers, then replacing him with Levi Williams, only to send Chambers back out with the game getting away in the fourth quarter.
Ultimately, the end result was another disastrous showing for the UW passing attack – which failed to surpass the 150-yard threshold for the fourth consecutive game. Chambers completed 11 of 23 passes with 96 yards and an interception, while Williams finished 3 of 7 for 51 yards.
UW coach Craig Bohl did not provide any insight on who – if anyone – would take the reins of the offense for next week’s showdown with San Jose State, saying the Pokes are “going to analyze everything.”
With the offense in limbo in terms of who was taking snaps, neither quarterback seemed to find a rhythm – with the exception of Williams during a nine-play, 62-yard scoring drive that stalled out in the red zone in the second quarter.
“I wouldn’t say it’s impossible, but it’s hard,” Williams said of rotating quarterbacks. “I feel like it’s hard on the guys, too. They don’t know who’s going in and what’s going on. So yeah, it’s hard.”
Chambers – who is 13-6 as a starter, despite the Pokes’ three-game losing streak – acknowledged that it’s difficult as a competitor to split snaps, but took responsibility for being in the situation.
“It’s hard, but I put myself in this situation, so I have to live with it,” Chambers said. “I have to dig myself out of that situation.”
Williams also expressed frustration, noting he felt he played clean outside of a missed screen pass. He was removed from the game in the fourth quarter immediately after sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor fumbled a handoff on a fly sweep that was placed in his sternum.
When asked if he believes this is truly an open battle for the starting quarterback job, as well as if he can still win it, Williams admitted he has some questions.
“I guess, I don’t know,” he said. “I have a lot of questions after today’s game, so we will see.”
Practice not making perfect
For all the Cowboys’ offensive woes as of late, Bohl says he hasn’t seen signs of trouble throughout the week at practice.
Clearly, however, that hasn’t translated to the game amid three consecutive losses to open Mountain West play. Bohl says he and the coaching staff bear part of the blame for these struggles, as the Cowboys continue to search for their first touchdown in 10 quarters.
“Games, a lot of times, are going to be more challenging, because there are some things you try to script during the course of a practice,” Bohl said. “I can tell you the completion percentages are really high. But you get out in the game, and what we have to be able to do is, the things we are strategizing in practice needs to get executed in the game.
“Many times, coaches will say, ‘We’re not executing, we’re not executing.’ I’m here to say, ‘If we’re not executing, whose responsibility is that?’ That’s not all on the players, that’s on us as coaches, as well.”
Playing it safe
After New Mexico scored a touchdown late in the second quarter to go up 14-3, Wyoming got the ball back at its 25-yard line with 29 seconds left in the half and three timeouts remaining.
The Cowboys had marched 62 yards down the field for their only score of the game on the previous possession. However, the Pokes elected to kneel the ball and take an 11-point deficit into the break.
Adding injury to insult
With the game well out of reach, Wyoming got the ball back at its 20-yard line with 58 seconds remaining. The Pokes attempted to drive down the field, and although they gained 38 yards, they might have suffered a greater setback than another scoreless possession.
Junior tight end Treyton Welch, who was hindered earlier this season by an ankle injury, left the field limping after taking a hard hit near the sideline.
It was unclear immediately after the game how serious the injury was.