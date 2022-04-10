LARAMIE – In a spring filled with position battles for the University of Wyoming, the Cowboys’ starting weakside linebacker role is as wide open as any spot on the team.
UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl says returning sophomores Shae Suiaunoa and Connor Shay are “probably the lead two right now,” but he also points to Michigan State transfer Cole DeMarzo and redshirt freshmen Sam Scott and Read Sunn as players that have made progress at the position. Bohl expects the competition for the No. 1 spot to go all the way up to the Aug. 27 season opener at Illinois, and potentially beyond.
“We’re going to have a really deep room,” Bohl said. “We’re going to be nowhere near naming a starter at the end of spring. It’s going to go all the way up to the first game, and even during the season, because I think we have a lot of guys with a lot of talent that are going to earn the right to play. I’m excited to see that develop.”
Suiaunoa was working with the starters during Thursday’s practice, which featured the first full-contact action of the spring. However, he knows he has plenty of work ahead to prove he deserves a starting role.
“There’s always a chip on my shoulder,” Suiaunoa said. “Even though I’m running with the ones right now, I’m never going to think that I’m starting. Anything can happen, so I’m always fighting for my spot and making sure I’m on my toes every day.”
An all-district quarterback at Clear Lake High in Houston, it’s been a learning process for Suiaunoa to adjust to playing linebacker at the Division I level.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 232 pounds, he certainly looks the part now. And after totaling 13 tackles in limited action during his first three years with the Pokes, he’s begun to develop the confidence and instincts necessary to make an impact at the position.
“Shae’s confidence has really grown, which is good to see,” Bohl said. “He was a high school quarterback, and never played a snap of defense hardly until he got here. To see him grow into playing more defense has been good.
“He’s growing in reading his keys, in confidence and all that. He’s a guy that always knew the playbook and knew what to do, but it’s (different) to see a picture on the defensive side and be able to react. For him to grow in that area has been good.”
Added Suiaunoa: “It starts with confidence in myself. With my natural ability, I just have to go out there and play ball. I’ve been doing this my whole life, so I have to go out and play the way I have been for all these years. I’m building confidence in myself, just by understanding the playbook and seeing things faster.”
Shay, a three-star prospect out of Danville, California, recorded three tackles while seeing his first playing time with the Cowboys in 2021. He says he’s improved his blitz moves and pass coverage throughout the offseason, but the biggest difference has been gaining a better grasp of the defense.
“I’m understanding the playbook a little more,” Shay said. “Last year was off and on, and I wasn’t very consistent with it. This year, I feel a lot more confident. I’ve been here long enough to where it’s almost second-nature.”
Bohl agrees with Shay’s assessment.
“He was always a guy that could run and tackle, and we knew that,” Bohl said. “For him to be able to understand the defense at the next level – and not just understand his job, but how everything else fits – has been fun to see this spring.”
As one of three Power Five transfers to join UW in 2022, DeMarzo is understandably a source of intrigue heading into next season.
The former three-star recruit is listed at 6-foot-4, 228 pounds, after appearing in one game for Michigan State last fall. With a complex defensive system to learn, he has a ways to go before he’ll be ready to play significant snaps for the Cowboys. However, his natural ability has Wyoming’s coaching staff excited about his potential.
“(Thursday) was the first day I ever got to see him tackle in my life, which is good to see,” Bohl said. “He’s just going to have to get used to the playbook and seeing new spots. He’s put on about 12 pounds this year and making sure he’s still carrying it well, and we’ll keep improving his pad level. He has a lot of natural gifts.”
Given UW’s depth at the linebacker position, it wouldn’t be surprising for the Pokes to use a rotation of guys at the weakside spot.
They employed this strategy in 2020, as Easton Gibbs and Chuck Hicks combined for 69 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception. This produced fairly successful results for Wyoming, which ranked in the top third of the Mountain West in scoring, total, rushing, passing and third-down defense.
A lack of experience at the position created some uncertainty heading into that season, just as it does this year. With an array of options to choose from, the Cowboys hope they can get another productive campaign from their weakside linebackers.
“I think there’s about six guys in the linebacker room that I could see playing on the field for us this year right now,” Bohl said. “I’m excited to see some depth and see how that all shakes out. People are going to find their roles, and it’s going to be a fun spring.”