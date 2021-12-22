BOISE, Idaho – For the University of Wyoming’s departing seniors, Tuesday afternoon’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl marked their final time to don the brown and gold on the football field.
It’s only fitting that this group played a pivotal role in the Cowboys’ 52-38 victory over Kent State.
Defensive end Garrett Crall recorded 1½ sacks and delivered several crushing blows to Golden Flashes quarterback Dustin Crum, while Chad Muma had 13 tackles, five solo stops and ½ a sack.
It was the performance of seventh-year running back Trey Smith, however, that whipped the UW sideline into a frenzy.
Smith arrived in Laramie as a transfer from Louisville in 2019, and after having his first season with the Pokes cut short by an ankle injury, ranked second on the team with 488 rushing yards and six touchdowns last season. He fell down the depth chart at running back in 2021, with only nine carries entering Tuesday, but remained a positive influence and made an impact on special teams.
This loyalty to the program paid off in his final game, as Smith – who saw the field frequently in the second half – rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown after halftime to help secure the win.
“It’s always very heartwarming,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “As a coach, you remember these guys when they first show up, and many of them obviously change physically. Chad and Garrett are full-time players, but to see Trey go in and score and see the team celebrate ... he’s been one of the ultimate team players as well.
“I think that’s one of the reasons why this football team persevered through some ups and downs. They really believe in one another, and we have really great unity.”
Muma, who declared for the NFL draft last month, admits it hasn’t fully set in that he’s played his final game in a Wyoming uniform.
“I don’t think the emotions have really hit yet,” he said. “It just feels like we have film on Monday and we’re still rolling ... I’m just happy to come out of here with such a great team win, and how everyone played – especially Levi, Trey and some of those other seniors like Garrett on defense. All around, everyone performed really well.”
Bohl ball
In trademark Bohl fashion, the Cowboys’ rushing attack was far and away the focal point of the UW offense. The Cowboys, who attempted only 11 passes, ran the ball 53 times for a season-high 404 yards and six touchdowns.
The coach credits the offensive line for driving this prolific rushing performance.
“We have shown times when we are really explosive on offense,” Bohl said. “To be able to compose a game plan, and the players buy in, and then to get the yards that we did – and (it was) generated a lot by the offensive line – is really heartwarming. A lot of those guys will be gone, but there’s going to be a good heart and soul to return, and that will give us a great foundation.”
Opening it up
While UW’s offense erupted over the final 2½ quarters, the Cowboys had their share of struggles early on.
UW went three-and-out on three consecutive early possessions, and fell behind 17-7. During each of these drives, the Pokes ran the ball twice, before attempting an unsuccessful pass play in a third-and-medium situation.
The Cowboys didn’t deviate from their run-heavy attack, but started to mix in more plays centered around sophomore quarterback Levi Williams – whether it be designed runs or passes – midway through the second quarter. Williams proceeded to break a 50-yard touchdown run, before hitting sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor for a 42-yard score, as Wyoming out-scored its opponent 45-21 the rest of the way.
Making history
Senior running back Xazavian Valladay, who has one more year of eligibility, has yet to announce if he will return next season. If Tuesday was his final game for the Cowboys, however, he went out with a bang.
Valladay rushed 79 yards and a touchdown, and in doing so, joined Brian Hill, Dabby Dawson and Ryan Christopherson as the only Pokes to record multiple 1,000-yard seasons. He finishes the year with 1,063 rushing yards and 3,274 for his career.