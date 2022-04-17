LARAMIE – Much is yet to be determined for the University of Wyoming with five practices left until the annual Brown and Gold game, but some areas have started to come into focus.
Here’s a look at what we know and what we don’t heading into the home stretch of spring practice.
QB quandary
While it’s unlikely a starting quarterback will be named anytime before the fall, and possibly not until the first week of the season, it’s worth noting UW coach Craig Bohl has expressed on multiple occasions he is impressed with how quickly Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley has picked up the offense.
Peasley seems like a natural fit in UW’s system, which is heavily predicated on establishing the run. He has the most speed of any quarterback on the roster, as well as four years of experience at the Division I level.
Bohl has also mentioned the development of redshirt freshman Hank Gibbs several times this spring, while indicating Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda is currently more of a project, but has immense potential with his physical tools. Perhaps there will be more clarity at the position following Saturday’s scrimmage, which Bohl will discuss Tuesday evening.
Ready to take the torch
The play of Titus Swen – who ranked second in the Mountain West last season with 5.9 yards per carry, while rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns – alleviated concerns following the departure of three-time All-MW honoree Xazavian Valladay. His growth throughout the off-season and spring has further done so.
Swen says he’s placed an emphasis on trusting his blocks better in preparation of taking over a starting role, while coaches have expressed excitement with his effort in practice and development in the mental aspect of the game.
It’s still uncertain who the next man up behind Swen will be. Dawaiian McNeely is the most experienced of Wyoming’s remaining backs, and is highly thought of by the coaching staff, but he’s been sidelined this spring while dealing with a hip issue.
Optimism in the trenches
Despite four contributors on the defensive line leaving the program this offseason, the position group has provided positivity just past the midway point of spring practice.
Cole Godbout is poised to be the anchor up front, as the junior defensive tackle looks to build off last year’s All-MW honorable mention. Godbout and fellow returning veteran Jordan Bertagnole have both impressed new defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles with their work ethic and leadership abilities, with each working to improve their technique this off-season.
Sophomore Caleb Robinson, who had 17 tackles in seven games last fall, is currently the top backup on the interior defensive line.
DeVonne Harris is the only defensive end that has played significant defensive snaps outside of special teams, but the position has been a source of consistent praise from players and coaches this spring. Harris and Sabastian Harsh are the top two on the edge at the moment, but Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Braden Siders have also shown positive developments.
Defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel acknowledges size may be an issue at defensive end at times, but doesn’t foresee it being a deciding factor in games. He says the Cowboys have made adjustments defensively to take advantage of the size and quickness of the group.
Secondary spots up for grabs
With four players that started last year and one backup in the secondary entering the transfer portal, the Pokes’ defensive backfield will have a brand-new look in 2022.
That could be a good thing.
Despite boasting the top passing defense in the conference last season, the coaching staff viewed safety as one of the weaker aspects of the defense. Isaac White was arguably the top performer at the position when he played, recording 33 tackles, 26 solo stops, two tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery and one interception in the final six games. He’s currently out with a hamstring injury, but multiple coaches have spoken about his growth this offseason, along with senior Miles Williams and sophomore Wyett Ekeler.
At cornerback, sophomore Cameron Stone has evolved into a defensive leader, while Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins has been praised by Bohl as much as any player on the team over the past few weeks. Deron Harrell, a transfer who missed his final season at Wisconsin with a left leg injury, has also made progress.
Unlike last season, when Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon received almost the entirety of the reps, the Cowboys plan to use at least three cornerbacks on a regular basis next season.
Return specialists to be determined
While Bohl has spoken openly about the bulk of the position battles on the roster, he’s kept his cards close to the vest when it comes to the return game.
Swen was UW’s top kick returner last year, totaling 231 yards on 12 returns. Given his prominent role in the offense, though, it’s unlikely he’ll resume these duties. Stone – who had a 99-yard kick return for a touchdown against Utah State and 101 total yards on his other four returns – seems like the most viable returning candidate. Redshirt freshman running back D.Q. James is another intriguing option, given his explosive athleticism.
Caleb Cooley, who took over at punt returner following a season-ending injury to Ayden Eberhardt, is also back for the Cowboys.