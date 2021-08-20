LARAMIE – A common theme with the University of Wyoming football team this off-season has been adjusting the offense to maximize its strengths.
This trend continues when it comes to the Cowboys’ tight ends – a group that played a vital role last year, but didn’t necessarily enter the spotlight. That is set to change this fall.
Now, with several potential playmakers on hand, UW plans to make the most of what it has at the position.
“We have so many threats on offense. (I’m excited about) just being able to utilize everybody and push to share the ball,” redshirt freshman Parker Christensen said.
Christensen emerged from spring practice as the Pokes’ starting fullback, but is currently listed as a tight end, where he is in a close competition with sophomore Treyton Welch for the starting job. Sophomore Colin O’Brien has also had strong moments during camp, and should see significant playing time as well.
With two- and three-tight end sets being worked into the offense, all three could find themselves on the field at the same time throughout the season.
In 2020, UW’s tight ends made their primary impact in the running game, clearing the way for a potent rushing attack led by two-time MW leading rusher Xazavian Valladay. This year, however, the Cowboys plan to incorporate the position in the passing game – and not just as a safety valve near the line of scrimmage.
Expect first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to try to stretch the field and create mismatches by sending his tight ends on deep and intermediate routes.
“I love it,” O’Brien said. “Coach Polasek has been helping us a lot. As soon as he came in he wanted to get us a lot of reps and design a lot of plays for the tight end, so we’re all excited for that. It used to be all blocking, but now we’re getting involved in the pass game.
“Just being able to use us as a double-threat in the run game and pass game, and force defenses to prepare for us, it’ll be really good.”
Polasek notes that while it hasn’t always translated into production on the practice field, he likes the development he’s seen from the group so far.
“Coach (Shannon) Moore’s group is doing a really good job of starting to stack up some wins. Unfortunately, the ball hasn’t always found them in camp as much as I would like,” Polasek said Tuesday. “Three or four plays stick out today where the tight ends are starting to understand man-to-man matchups. It’s about winning, it’s not about the route looking like it looks on paper. They’re starting to really embrace that part of the offense.
“They’re very smart, very sharp. They’re the kind of group where you hand them the playbook, hand them the script, and they memorize it and they know it. What we’re really focused on understanding is, ‘Run where they’re not in zone coverages, and then let’s be really conscious that, when we’re getting matched up, we need to find a way to get those big-body catches and be able to operate in space.’”
UW’s tight ends have expressed excitement about their role for the upcoming season. This is largely due to their incorporation into the passing game, but they’re also eager to work under a coach that has established a track record of helping send players at their position to the next level.
During Polasek’s four years as Iowa’s offensive line coach, the Hawkeyes produced a pair of first-round draft picks at tight end in T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant. Both have since emerged as NFL starters.
“It’s exciting knowing what he’s been able to do in the past for tight ends, and just knowing he’s worked with guys like T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant,” said Welch, who led all UW tight ends with five catches for 95 yards last season.
“We have a very talented tight end room, so it’s going to be exciting to stretch the field.”
Polasek also coached three consecutive All-American fullbacks – which were used both in the backfield, and near the line of scrimmage in H-back and tight end roles – in three years as North Dakota State’s offensive coordinator. Christensen, who has seen the field in all three spots, shares a strong resemblance to these players that helped lead NDSU to back-to-back FCS national championships in 2014 and 2015.
“I like being able to come out of the backfield, but also be in the wing and on the ball. And be able to do a lot of different things, not just being on the ball blocking,” Christensen said. “Polasek has really opened that up for fullbacks, being able to be involved in the passing game and not just running power all day – but also still being able to do that.”
The Cowboys have had their share of passing threats at tight end since Craig Bohl’s arrival as head coach prior to the 2014 season, with Josh Harshman and Jacob Hollister being two standouts that instantly come to mind.
Still, there’s something different about this group, which brings an element of depth at the position that’s been missing in recent memory.
“I think we’re pretty well fortified,” Bohl said. “This is our eighth year, and it’s taken us a while, but tight ends are important in our offense.”