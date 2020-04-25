LARAMIE – Former University of Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson – the Casper product who ended his decorated college football career with his name all over the program’s record books – was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 65th overall selection (first pick of the third round) of the 2020 NFL draft.
It is the fourth consecutive year a Cowboys player has been selected in the draft.
Wilson’s contract will be worth an estimated $4.95 million over four years, per OvertheCap.com. He is the 10th-highest drafted UW player in program history and the highest-drafted Wyoming native who also played for the Cowboys, surpassing Jerry Hill (seventh pick of third round by Baltimore Colts in 1961).
Wilson, a three-time captain, was sensational as a four-year starter in Laramie, finishing his career with 421 total tackles, including 105 as a senior in 2019. He was a finalist for the Butkus Award last season, given annually to the best linebacker in college football, and was named first team All-Mountain West and was recognized as an All-American by various publications. He was invited to and played in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he collected two tackles.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, the lightly-recruited Wilson, initially a defensive back, became a stalwart in the middle of UW’s defense, logging at least 90 tackles and an interception in each of his four seasons.
He was the heart and soul of a punishing Cowboys defense that surrendered just 17.8 points per game in 2019-20, which ranked 11th nationally. He played in the Senior Bowl, where he collected a pair of tackles, and performed admirably as the lone Pokes’ representative at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.
Prior to his career with the Cowboys, Wilson starred at Natrona County High as an all-state wide receiver, defensive back and punter. He won a pair of state championships with the Mustangs in 2012 and ‘14 as Natrona went 32-4 over his three seasons on varsity. He was ranked as a two-star recruit by 247Sports.com.
The Bengals had the worst record in the NFL last season (2-14) under first-year coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati surrendered 26.3 points per game defensively, which ranked 25th of 32 teams. With the first overall pick in the draft, the Bengals took LSU quarterback and 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, whose father previously coached with UW coach Craig Bohl at Nebraska.