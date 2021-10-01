LARAMIE – A revamped passing game has been a significant development for the University of Wyoming offense this season, but that doesn’t mean the Cowboys have gotten away from what they’re known for.
As expected, senior running back Xazavian Valladay ranks among the top rushers in the Mountain West one month into the season. And with the Cowboys set to open conference play next Saturday at Air Force, junior speedster Titus Swen has emerged as the second half of a potent one-two punch.
Valladay and Swen have accounted for more than 46% of the Pokes’ offensive production this season, with their best performance of the year coming in last Saturday’s win at University of Connecticut. The duo combined for 225 yards from scrimmage, with each rushing for fourth-quarter touchdowns that proved pivotal in a two-point victory.
UW coach Craig Bohl, who served as a defensive coordinator at Rice, Duke and Nebraska before starting his head coaching career, is well aware of the headaches such a tandem can create.
“That one-two punch has really had a big impact for us,” Bohl said. “I thought you saw the offensive line really become dominant in the second half, and particularly in the last quarter. Those are things we need to rely on more.
“To have a one-two punch like that is very helpful. While those two guys are somewhat similar in stature, their running styles are different. That’s always a challenge as an old defensive coordinator.”
Swen rushed for 349 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman in 2019, but after opting out of last season, it wasn’t initially clear where he’d fit into Wyoming’s plans for 2021. Ever since a quiet season opener against Montana State, though, he’s been an integral part of the offense.
The Fort Worth, Texas, product is the No. 14 rusher in the MW after racking up 181 yards on an average of 5.3 per carry with two touchdowns over the past three games. After a year off, it appears Swen hasn’t missed a beat.
“He’s a freak athlete,” sophomore tight end Parker Christensen said. “That guy is very explosive, and he’s a great teammate.”
Valladay has been impressed with the development of his backfield mate over the past two years, with a newfound focus standing out the most.
“Titus is just much more dialed in,” Valladay said. “I’m sure him having a year off, opting out because of COVID, made him miss the game so much.
“Him just having the want to of fighting for every rep and to handle everything to the best of his abilities, it’s starting to show up on the field. It shows how hard he’s working off the field.”
Valladay, meanwhile, has showed why he was tabbed as a Doak Walker Award watch list honoree this summer with an efficient start to the season.
The MW’s back-to-back leading rusher has rushed for a touchdown in every game this season, and is averaging 129.7 yards from scrimmage over the past three weeks. He’s also served as a mentor to Swen, unafraid to coach up the promising back when necessary.
“I like how he isn’t afraid to tell me, ‘You’re doing that wrong,’” Swen said. “He’ll coach me up. Not negatively, but positively. He’s like a big brother to me.”
While Valladay and Swen are both explosive with the ball in their hands, they also bring different assets to the table.
This contrast in running styles has been nightmarish for opposing defenses, something Bohl says has played a key role in UW’s 4-0 start.
“When you have a different running back, sometimes he sees the field a little bit differently,” Bohl said. “You get in a rhythm on defense, and then all of a sudden you have a guy whose cuts are a little bit different.
“Both of them are explosive. We have some weapons on offense, and it’s been great to see that tandem help our football team win.”