LARAMIE – There’s no superstitious reasoning for University of Wyoming senior offensive tackle Alonzo Velazquez’s new hairdo.
As opposed to quarterback redshirt sophomore quarterback Sean Chambers, who switched numbers this offseason for “juju” purposes, Velazquez’s buzzcut isn’t the aftermath of some well thought-out process.
If he’s being honest, Velazquez cut his long, flowing locks because he couldn’t maintain it after having surgery on his torn right labrum last summer; that mane is not a one-arm kind of job. Plus, his mother hated the long hair.
“I was like, ‘You know what? I’ll make her happy once,’” Velazquez said with a grin. “I just got the hair (cut) just to cut it. I’m not superstitious.”
It’s been one injury after another for Velazquez, who has started 23 games at tackle for the Cowboys, but has missed more than a handful due to injuries. In the last three seasons, the Wisconsin native has missed 16 games, including all six in 2020.
Knee injuries caused him to miss time in 2017, 2018 and 2019, and a freak accident in walkthroughs last summer led to a shoulder injury that cost him last year.
“He’s getting to be an old man,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “His knowledge in what he’s doing and his perseverance is certainly important. He adds great value to our offensive line.”
Initially, Velazquez was going to play through his torn labrum and get it operated on once the season ended. When the Mountain West called the season off in August 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, it made sense to get the problematic right shoulder repaired.
The only problem was that, about a month later, UW’s season was back on.
“The trainers were like, ‘Well, if you’ve got this time, might as well fix it up completely.’ And I was completely down for it,” Velazquez said. “But then, like, a week later, we got the season back up.”
Velazquez admits that, if even for a moment, he contemplated whether playing football was still worth it for his physical and mental wellbeing. Coming back from everything he’s gone through is taxing.
But at the end of the day, he felt he owed it to his teammates to be there for them for one last ride. And, as much as anything, his fellow offensive line members made up a rare group of friends he couldn’t fathom living without.
Velazquez is in line to start the season atop the depth chart at one of the tackle spots, Bohl told reporters Tuesday.
“Football is probably one of the first times I ever felt part of a friend group, a new family, especially even in high school,” Velazquez said. “Coming here, playing for the University of Wyoming and meeting all my friends for a lifetime and all these coaches that have done a great job coaching me. I mean, I think the least I could do is keep playing.
“I think, in my heart, that playing football is just who I am. And it’s a huge part of what I’ve done for most of my life. That’s just one part of me that I can’t leave behind.”
Velazquez was beaming in his first meeting with the media since the 2019 season, in a manner not too dissimilar from what Chambers displayed a few weeks ago. Remaining optimistic has always been an important piece of Velazquez’s mentality. It would be easy to pack it in after the first injury, much less after the second or third.
But Velazquez currently finds himself at peace, excited for the possibilities of a new season, a new position coach in Derek Frazier and the prospect of a completely clean slate in 2021. Starting from scratch isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
It’s Velazquez’s eternal optimism that has allowed him to keep marching forward, even if his body wants him to stop.
“I think the biggest thing, especially for players that have injuries, is just to stay optimistic. I mean, if you’re going through an injury, and you’re missing time, the last thing you want to do is have a bad mentality. That’ll just make time go longer,” Velazquez said. “It’s like a fresh start, honestly, even though I still only have one year left. I think this is a great and new opportunity for me to just show who I am as a football player and as a person off the field.”
Swen standing out in practice
Sophomore running back Titus Swen has caught the eye of Bohl in practice and scrimmages, Bohl told reporters Tuesday. Swen opted out of the 2020 season after missing the first two games due to COVID-19 protocol. While UW’s backfield is crowded with the return of redshirt junior Xazavian Valladay and graduate transfer Trey Smith, Swen is making coaches take notice.
Swen ran for 349 yards in eight games as a true freshman in 2019, but missed time with a knee injury.
“Titus really had a good scrimmage on Saturday, did some very productive things. We purposely cut the reps on X and Trey, and Titus has really stepped up … I think right now he’ll probably be a lead guy for kickoff returns,” Bohl said.
Bohl and Swen haven’t always seen eye-to-eye on things, Bohl said, but they are now on the same page. And it has led to a major change in the Texas native.
“I’ve had some pretty frank discussions on his progress, some of my displeasure, maybe, on some of his things that I thought he needed to shore up. The things I’ve asked him to shore up, he certainly has,” Bohl said. “I think he and I are seeing a lot of things the same way. I don’t know if that could be said earlier, but it is now. So, I’m encouraged.”