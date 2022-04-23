LARAMIE – After being among the youngest contributors on a veteran-heavy team last season, University of Wyoming defensive tackles Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole return as two of the Cowboys’ most experienced players.
It didn’t take long for the duo to catch the attention of new defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles.
“I got here early in February, and the staff had just got through recruiting,” Giles said. “I told coach (Craig Bohl), ‘I want to watch these guys work out.’ I was just impressed with the way the guys work. They did everything they were supposed to do, but then they went a little extra.
“They do the same thing on the football field. What I saw on film, I see now with the way they practice. They practice so hard, it makes the game easy.”
Godbout made an impact in his first two years with the Cowboys, totaling 64 tackles with three sacks. Last year marked a breakout season, with the junior earning an All-Mountain West honorable mention after racking up 70 tackles, five sacks and five pass breakups.
He capped 2021 by posting a career-high 10 tackles in a Potato Bowl win over Kent State, and, by all accounts, has carried this momentum over into a solid spring – on and off the field.
“Cole has been playing great,” sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “Whether it’s physically, mentally, being a leader, he’s stepped up in all those areas. Technically, he was on the younger side last year, along with myself, and it’s kind of crazy how things flipped so fast. But he’s definitely taken charge of his room and been a good leader for us.”
Added Bertagnole: “He’s definitely stepped up in his leadership role. With everybody leaving, he’s the oldest guy in our room. He’s stepped up in that aspect of the game and been more vocal. It’s good to have a dude like him next to you.”
Bertagnole has also made progress, coming off a 2021 campaign in which he recorded 38 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery and one forced fumble. After focusing more on stopping the run the last two years, the sophomore says he’s placed an emphasis on getting after the quarterback this spring.
“One of the biggest things we’ve been hammering away at is pass rush,” Bertagnole said. “From 2020-21, I kind of locked in on the run. I’ve been talking to coach Giles, and he’s really been getting me right with some pass rush. I’ve definitely seen that pay off.”
While the Cowboys have plenty of experience at the two starting spots on the interior defensive line, building depth behind Godbout and Bertagole has been a primary area of focus since the end of last season.
UW coach Craig Bohl says Caleb Robinson is currently the No. 3 option at defensive tackle, but a handful of younger players are vying for playing time at the position, as well. Godbout points to Gavin Meyer, Ethan Drewes and Ben Florentine as other guys that have experienced growth during the offseason.
“That was one of our main goals this spring,” Giles said. “We put it on the board. Cole had 800-and-something reps, and Jordan had close to 500 reps, then the rest of the guys were way down. The goal was to build more depth at that position, and I think we’re there.”
Added Godbout: “They’re still young, but I can see them improving every day. Working with them is making me better, because we’re competitive guys and want to win every rep. It’s nice seeing them step up.”
Youth behind the top two spots has created some uncertainty at defensive tackle, with the rotation still to be established between now and the start of the season. However, Giles is excited about the potential of the position group heading into his first year with the program.
“The good thing about it is those guys are coachable,” Giles said. “The oldest guy is Cole, so I’m fired up about what we have in that room and where we’re going.”