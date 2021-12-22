LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s passing attack took a massive hit Wednesday, as the sophomore quarterback-receiver duo of Levi Williams and Isaiah Neyor entered the transfer portal.
Both players will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Williams’ entrance into the portal comes less than 24 hours after a most valuable player performance int he Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, during which he became the first player in FBS history to rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a bowl game. He also completed 9 of 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Pokes' 52-38 victory over Kent State.
“First, I would like to say that my time here at Wyoming has been one I am truly grateful for,” Williams wrote in a statement on Twitter. "I want to thank Coach Bohl for giving me the opportunity to play in brown and gold. I was blessed with great teammates and I appreciate all of the time I got to spend with them.
"With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility. All glory to God! Go Pokes.”
Neyor had five receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in the bowl game, finishing the season with 44 catches for 878 yards and a Mountain West-best 12 receiving touchdowns. He accounted for 41.5% of UW’s passing offense in 2021.
“I'd like to thank the University of Wyoming for giving me the opportunity to do what I love most,” Neyor posted on Twitter. “I am thankful for all my coaches, teammates, strength staff, etc. as I have made memories that will last a lifetime. After a lot of thought and consideration, I've made it a decision of mine to enter the transfer portal. This was not an easy decision. Once again, thank you Wyoming.”
Williams started six games and appeared in eight this season, passing for 990 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions and a 60% completion rate. He also rushed for 482 yards and five scores.
The San Antonio product took over the starting quarterback job from junior Sean Chambers amid a three-game losing streak to start Mountain West play. Prior to that, however, he had expressed frustration with what was perceived to be a less-than-open competition.
Following the Cowboys’ 14-3 loss to New Mexico on Oct. 23, Williams was asked if he believed it was truly an open battle for the starting quarterback job. He responded, “I guess, I don't know. I have a lot of questions after today's game, so we will see.”
Although Neyor was UW’s leading receiver, he appeared to be underutilized in several games this season. The most recent instance occurred in Tuesday’s Potato Bowl, when he wasn’t targeted for the first time 26 minutes of the game.
On Wednesday evening, Neyor tweeted that he had already been offered a scholarships by Mountain West rivals Nevada and Utah State.