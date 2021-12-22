BOISE, Idaho – Kent State entered the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl boasting one of the most prolific offenses in the country, but it was University of Wyoming sophomore quarterback Levi Williams who stole the show Tuesday afternoon.
Williams became the first quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 200 yards and four touchdowns in a bowl game, the latter of which tied a Potato Bowl record, as the Cowboys rolled to a 52-38 victory.
“It was certainly outstanding,” UW coach Craig Bohl said. “There are a couple things – one, he’s very gifted. I thought (offensive coordinator Tim) Polasek and the offensive coaches schemed up some things, and the offensive line and the other guys blocked well for him.
“He can run like the wind, and it was great to see him make those plays. He’s very capable, and anytime you have a player that can do that, it just gives you so many more weapons. He was a huge, huge component in our win today.”
While accepting the game’s MVP award, Williams – who completed 9 of 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown – dedicated the win to two people in particular.
The first was senior receiver Ayden Eberhardt, who had his career cut short by a knee injury Oct. 30 and has been a mentor to the versatile signal-caller. The other was his grandmother, who passed away just a few days ago.
“It’s really awesome,” Williams said. “It’s about not quitting and knowing your role, and I feel like I played my role pretty well. This game was dedicated to Ayden. I know he was watching ... and my grandma that just passed, this was for her. I know they were watching over me today.”
UW fell behind 17-7 early in the second quarter, with the Pokes going three-and-out on three consecutive possessions. Williams broke a 50-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half to cut Kent State’s lead to three, however, before hitting sophomore receiver Isaiah Neyor for a 42-yard score less than four minutes later to give UW the lead.
The Golden Flashes took a 24-21 lead into the break after a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, but the Cowboys pulled away with 21 unanswered points to start the second half.
UW finished with 404 rushing yards, with senior running backs Xazavian Valladay and Trey Smith combining for 152 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Junior Titus Swen also had 48 yards on eight carries.
“During the course of that (stretch of three-and-outs), they were able to figure out some things upstairs on how they were playing,” Bohl said. “We got thrown a little bit of a curveball, and I think our players did a great job of adapting. I thought we became the more physical team, and in games like this, that’s going to have a big impact.”
The Cowboys struggled with giving up big plays early on, with Kent State racking up 374 yards – 261 of which came on six plays – during the first half.
The Golden Flashes finished with 656 yards, as senior quarterback Dustin Crum compiled 335 total yards and five touchdowns. UW started the second half with back-to-back stops, though, and the Pokes led by at least 11 the rest of the way.
Three players – senior linebacker Chad Muma, sophomore linebacker Easton Gibbs and junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout – had double-digit tackles for uW, while Muma, Godbout, freshman safety Issac White and senior defensive end Garrett Crall each recorded sacks.
“It was just those explosive plays that the offense was creating,” senior linebacker Chad Muma said. “After it happened, I don’t think we really altered what our game plan was. We talked about it on the sideline, picked each other up and once those plays happened, I felt like we fit them right, avoided those long (plays) and were able to get off the field.”
With Tuesday’s win, the Cowboys improved to 9-8 all-time in bowl games. Their 52 points broke the program’s previous bowl record by two touchdowns.
UW’s regular season didn’t end as it planned. The Cowboys lost in blowout fashion to Hawaii. With a convincing win to close out the season in Boise, however, the Pokes will head into the offseason with plenty of momentum – and send their departing seniors off on a high note.
“We needed to come up with a win,” Bohl said. “We were disappointed after our last game. We felt like we were much better, but that’s in the rearview mirror. Our guys played well. We were challenged, and we accepted the challenge ... The future is bright for Cowboys football.”