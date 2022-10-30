Most Valuable Poke
Backup running back D.Q. James totaled 179 yards on 14 carries after Titus Swen went into concussion protocol in the first quarter.
The Cowboys have ran for 695 yards in their last two games, including 365 against Hawaii on Saturday.
First Quarter
UH - Brayden Schager 22 pass to Dedrick Parson. Drive - 13 plays, 67 yards, 4:07 elapsed. Key play - Schager's touchdown pass to Parson came on a 3rd and 10 at UW's 22-yard line and resulted in the first points of the game. UH 7, UW 0
Second Quarter
UH - Matthew Shipley 29 field goal. Drive - 7 plays, 19 yards, 2:02 elapsed. Key play - An interception by UW quarterback Andrew Peasley set up the Rainbow Warriors at the Cowboys' 30-yard line to start the drive. UH 10, UW 0
UW - Andrew Peasley 35 run. Drive - 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:51 elapsed. Key play - D.Q. James run for 21 yards on the first play of the drive to set the tone for the rest of the drive. UH 10, UW 7
UW - John Hoyland 34 field goal. Drive - 6 plays, 82 yards, 3:35 elapsed. Key play - After the Cowboys started the drive on their own 1-yard line, D.Q. James exploded for a 74-yard rush to set up the game-tying field goal. UH 10, UW 10
Third Quarter
UW - John Hoyland 38 field goal. Drive - 11 plays, 54 yards, 7:26 elapsed. Key play - D.Q. James gave the Cowboys' offense another spark with a 17-yard run to start the long drive. UW 13, UH 10
UH - Matthew Shipley 20 field goal. Drive - 13 plays, 76 yards, 5:21 elapsed. Key play - Dedrick Parson was held to just a 1-yard rush on third and goal to hold the Rainbow Warriors to a field goal. UH 13, UW 13
Fourth Quarter
UW - Dawaiian McNeely 61 run. Drive - 4 plays, 80 yards, 2:03 elapsed. Key play - McNeely's run was one of the biggest plays of the game and ended up being the go-ahead touchdown for the Cowboys. UW 20, UH 13
UW - Andrew Peasley 4 run. Drive - 9 plays, 61 yards, 5:08 elapsed. Key play - D.Q. James was full of explosive plays in Honolulu. He broke a 15-yard run to start the drive and put the Cowboys into Hawaii territory. UW 27, UH 13
UH - Brayden Schager 20 pass to Zion Bowens. Drive - 9 plays, 75 yards, 2:32 elapsed. Key play - A 15-yard face mask penalty by UW's Cameron Stone moved the Rainbow Warriors into Cowboys' territory early in the drive. UW 27, UH 20
Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22
