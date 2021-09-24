Quarterback
Sean Chambers' development as a passer has injected the Wyoming offense with a balance that has been missing in recent years. After being picked off on the Cowboys' first drive of the season, Chambers has completed 60% of his passes without an interception, compiling 601 yards and four touchdowns through the air. His 88 rushing yards would rank second on the Huskies’ roster, while his two scores on the ground would be tied for their team-high. UConn has had a revolving door at quarterback through its first four games, but it appears true freshman Tyler Phommachanh has taken the reins of the offense. Phommachanh made his collegiate debut last week against Army, completing just 42.3% of his passes with 109 yards and an interception. He did rush for 60 yards on 11 carries, however, with his two scores on the ground serving as the team's only offensive touchdowns against an FBS opponent this season.
Advantage: Wyoming
Running back
Last week’s win over Ball State showcased the Cowboys’ embarrassment of riches in the backfield. Senior running back Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher for the past two seasons, recorded more than 100 yards from scrimmage for the second week in a row. Titus Swen and Dawaiian McNeely each rushed for more than 40 yards as well, with UW running backs averaging five yards per carry. The running game has been an area of concern for the Huskies in 2021, despite having one of the most productive rushers in program history back in senior Kevin Mensah. UConn’s 2.9 yards per carry ranks in the bottom-10 of all FBS teams.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receiver/tight end
With 2020 leading receiver Ayden Eberhardt – who is averaging three catches for 42.3 yards per game – returning, the Cowboys knew they'd have at least one reliable option on the outside. The emergence of Isaiah Neyor, however, has brought a level of playmaking ability to the passing game that's been absent since Josh Allen was on campus. Neyor has 203 yards on the season, with 184 all-purpose yards and three scores over the past two weeks. Treyton Welch has provided another trustworthy option at tight end, and is expected to be back after exiting the Ball State game with an injury. It’s difficult to gauge UConn’s ability at receiver, with three different players rotating in at quarterback. Through four games, the Huskies still don't have a 100-yard receiver. Keelan Marion leads the team with 75 yards and two touchdowns on six catches.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
After leaving much to be desired in the season opener against Montana State, the Pokes’ offensive line has been nothing short of dominant the last two weeks. UW is averaging 5.9 yards per play during this span, and has yet to meet its match when it comes to controlling the line of scrimmage. UConn’s widespread offensive struggles can’t be pinned on the O-line, but there is plenty of room for improvement at the position. The Huskies rank 82nd in the country with nine sacks allowed, while UW has given up four.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
The Cowboys’ defensive line had just three sacks entering last week, before accounting for five of the team’s six quarterback takedowns against Ball State. Ravontae Holt led the way with 2.5 sacks, while Victor Jones had a strip sack that resulted in a fumble recovery by Jaylen Pate deep in Cardinals territory. Travis and Kevon Jones, Nick Harris and Eric Watts have combined for 5.5 sacks in four games on the UConn defensive line, which is arguably the Huskies’ greatest strength.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
With Butkus Award Watch List honoree Chad Muma leading the Pokes’ linebacker corps, UW is going to have an edge at the position most weeks. That will continue Saturday, with Muma – who has recorded pick-sixes in back-to-back games – ranking among the best in the country with 26 solo tackles. Easton Gibbs has also continued to progress during his sophomore year, recording a sack for a loss of nine yards last week. UConn has plenty of experience at linebacker, but the youngest of three starters at the position has been the most productive of the group so far. Sophomore Jackson Mitchell leads the team with 45 tackles, including a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss. Senior Omar Forr has also made his presence felt, recording two tackles for loss in three games.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
Secondary play has grown to be one of the strengths for the Cowboys, something that was blatantly apparent last week. UW held Ball State to just 142 passing yards on 34 attempts, forcing All-MAC quarterback Drew Plitt to be pulled after two quarters. Following a pick-six by Keyon Blankenbaker, UW defensive backs are now averaging an interception per game. The Huskies rank outside the top-100 in the country with 254.5 passing yards allowed per game, a number that would assuredly be even worse had they not played an Army team that attempted three total passes last week. Still, these three attempts resulted in 107 yards and a touchdown for the Black Knights.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
There’s been little to complain about when it comes to the Pokes’ kicking game. John Hoyland is perfect through three games on field goal and extra-point attempts, and Ralph Fawaz is averaging 44.1 yards per punt – including five of more than 50 yards and eight downed inside the 20-yard line. UConn has rotated a pair of punters, which have combined for an average of 39.9 yards per kick, while Joe McFadden missed on the Huskies' only field goal attempt of the year. Brian Brewton provided a glimpse of positivity for the special teams unit last week, however, returning a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown.