LARAMIE – Two longtime conference foes are set to meet in the regular season for the first time in more than a decade in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, at least momentarily renewing a rivalry rich with history on both sides.
The University of Wyoming and Brigham Young University have only met once since the Cougars left the Mountain West to go independent in football in 2011, with BYU edging out the Cowboys 24-21 in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. This will mark the first regular-season showdown between the teams since 2010.
Despite a lack of recent history, though, the rivalry hasn’t lost its significance for former players like Galand Thaxton.
The All-American linebacker still remains the Cowboys’ all-time leading tackler more than three decades after he last suited up in the brown and gold. And after losing to the Cougars his first three years in Laramie, he was a part of the 1987 team that took down BYU on its way to winning the WAC championship.
“It’s always going to be a rivalry,” Thaxton said. “I know we haven’t played them (in a while) ... but I think it’s going to always be that way, as long as you have people alive that remember that rivalry. It was every year, either here or there, and they were a good team.
“They were a nationally ranked team, a powerhouse, so if you were going to win the WAC at that time, you were going to have to go through BYU to do it. And we did my senior year.”
Since 1922, Wyoming and BYU have squared off 78 times, with the Cougars holding a 45-30-3 advantage in the series.
The Cowboys have only played Colorado State and Utah more frequently throughout their history, while BYU has played the Pokes more than any team outside the state of Utah. UW has lost the last eight meetings, with its last win coming during a 13-10 victory in 2003 in Laramie.
“These are bordering states, so it’s a natural thing geographically,” longtime voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell said. “But over time, you have events. You have incidents. You have grudges. You have the kind of things that make up athletic rivalries. There have been a few rough edges, but not the hardest of edges to where it’s just straight acrimony.
“I think there is a lot of appreciation, at least from my standpoint, for the rivalry from a competitive and enjoyment stance. It’s not something you grit your teeth and have to play. To me, it was always an enjoyable competition to look forward to. There was a lot more angst built into BYU and Utah than there would ever be for BYU and Wyoming, for a lot of obvious reasons. But yet there was still that edge that made it something special.”
BYU coach Kalani Sitake is well-versed in the rivalry, having started at fullback for the Cougars from 1998-2000 under legendary coach LaVell Edwards. He sees similar traits in this Wyoming team to the ones he went up against during his playing career.
“I don’t know if the guys really look into the history of it all, but it’s pretty evident when you see it on film that these guys play tough football,” Sitake said. “They’re well-coached. Craig Bohl is a great coach, and he’s going to get these guys playing at a high level. You can see it on film on how strong they are and how physical they are.
“Back to my playing days, that’s kind of the standard you always have to deal with when you play Wyoming. They’re strong, tough kids, and they come in here with great effort, and they play with high energy. That’s the expectation from their fans, and I see it on film. It’s going to be a tough game. I’m looking forward to it, though.”
Mutual respect
Part of what made the rivalry run so deep for Cowboys players that took part in it was the understanding and respect for what BYU had accomplished as a program. The Cougars won a national title in 1984, and secured a total of 23 conference championships during their time competing against UW in the WAC and Mountain West.
Randy Welniak, a senior associate athletic director at Wyoming who played quarterback for the Cowboys in the 1980s, notes that “when that schedule came out, you knew it was going to be a dogfight. For some fans, BYU is more of a rival than Colorado State.”
“They’ve always had a very well-coached, very respectable program, and they’ve earned that respect,” Welniak said. “Any time you have a school or a program that’s had as much success as they’ve had, and how many great quarterbacks have come through their system, you always want an opportunity to play the best.
“They were one of the best teams in the league year after year. When you’re an athlete, and you’re competitive as heck, those are the kind of people you want to beat.”
One of the more memorable performances for the Cowboys in the rivalry came in a losing effort.
As BYU rolled to an undefeated season and consensus national championship in 1984, few outside of Laramie gave a second thought to the chance of Wyoming pulling off an upset. The Pokes entered the game at 3-3, fresh off a 21-0 shutout loss to San Diego State, and Thaxton recalls reading a Utah newspaper headline that read, “Pokes come to Provo like lambs to slaughter.”
The Cowboys played the Cougars closer than any other opponent would that season, but ultimately came up short, 41-38.
“It was always something different, but it’s a rivalry that I respect,” Thaxton said. “I respect the team. When I played, they had a great coach in LaVell Edwards, and I respected him and the players. And they were good.”
‘Unbelievably obnoxious’
While Thaxton had respect for the Cougars’ players and coaches, he doesn’t have fond feelings for their fans.
“The atmosphere there was always jumping, and the crowd was just so unbelievably obnoxious,” he said. “They would say things to you that you wouldn’t hear at other places. Just bad things that make you say, ‘What?’”
Thaxton recalls receiving racist mail from what “was probably a crazy fan” for the final three years of his college career. It came in the form of a cartoon every offseason during spring practice, only adding motivation for the Pokes in their pursuit to beat BYU.
“It would only come to me,” Thaxton said. “It was a piece of paper with different boxes, and what it said was, ‘Black people are cursed, and that we were the sons of Ham,’ and it just went on. What I would do is I would hang it up on our billboard as billboard material. All of my teammates – especially my white teammates – would be so mad. They would be so mad that they had the gall to send that to me, and it would just motivate us for the next game.
“I think that might have been one of the reasons why we played so good against them when they won the national championship. It was so unbelievable, but I got it three years in a row at about the same time. I don’t know where it came from … but it was always billboard material. That’s the kind of stuff they did. It was probably a crazy fan, but they shouldn’t have ever done it. The only thing it did was make us want to kill them more.”
Thaxton got the last laugh against the Cougars during his senior year, in what remains Wyoming’s last win in Provo.
Although there were several games left to play, the matchup was shaping up to be a decisive moment in the 1987 WAC title race. The Cowboys won a back-and-forth battle 29-27, handing BYU its only loss of league play on their way to winning the conference championship.
“It was truly an accomplishment, especially considering we did it at their home place,” Thaxton said. “LaVell Edwards, their head coach, was such a legend. They were highly respected, and they had won the national championship a couple years prior to that.
“When you beat them at home, you had definitely reached the mountaintop at that point. The celebration was on.”
‘What college football is all about’
As vivid as the memory of that 1987 victory is, Thaxton recalls the sight upon returning home as equally memorable. He estimates that somewhere between 5,000-7,000 fans met the Pokes at the airport to join in on the celebration.
“If you accomplished something like we did, when you get home, they’re going to celebrate with you,” Thaxton said. “There were so many people at the airport. I can’t even tell you how many there were, and I’d never seen anything like it ... Seeing the state get behind us like that, it was just something special. It’s something I’ll always remember for the rest of my life.”
The Cowboys had another notable win over BYU the following year to kick off the second of back-to-back conference title runs.
In the first night game ever played at War Memorial Stadium, the UW defense set the tone early, knocking the Cougars’ starting quarterback out of the game, sending 1990 Heisman Trophy winner Ty Detmer onto the field for his collegiate debut. It wouldn’t make a difference, though, as the Cowboys’ rushing attack opened up the play-action pass, and they rolled to a 24-14 victory.
“It was incredible,” Welniak said of the atmosphere. “The energy and electricity in the stadium that night was just indescribable. It was amazing as a player to come out on that field and have that kind of energy and excitement.”
Welniak will be in Provo for the game on Saturday. He notes that it will be bittersweet, not being “a big fan of their stadium or their fans,” but also adds that it will be fun to be able to experience the renewal of the rivalry.
There isn’t much certainty in terms of where the series will go from here. The Cougars are scheduled to come to Laramie in two years, but with them headed to the Big 12 next season, the future beyond that 2024 meeting is up in the air.
Regardless of what happens down the road, Welniak views rivalries such as this as an important part of college football.
“These are the kind of games that our fans love,” he said. “They really enjoy those old rivalries, and having an opportunity to play them. I know when we got to play BYU in the bowl game, I think (Josh Allen) still has a bitter taste in his mouth still to this day about how that all ended, but it was a hell of a game.
“It was a great game, and we just got after it. Both teams did, and that’s what college football is all about. When you have that opportunity to play a good team and a rival like that, it makes it a lot of fun.”