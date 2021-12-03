Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. With San Diego State and Utah State squaring off in the conference title game this weekend, here are the final power rankings of the 2021 season:
1. San Diego State (Last week: 1)
San Diego State had its share of close calls down the stretch, with its previous five wins heading into last week being decided by a touchdown or less. The Aztecs seemed headed toward another nail-biter in the regular-season finale against Boise State, but they dominated the second half to secure the West Division title. SDSU shut out the Broncos 14-0 in the second half, with the defense pulling down three interceptions in a 27-16 victory.
2. Air Force (Last week: 3)
Air Force won’t be playing in the MW title game, with Utah State holding the head-to-head tiebreaker between the two teams, but there’s no doubt the Falcons have been the more consistent team this season. Air Force’s two MW losses came by a total of 10 points against the two teams playing for the championship, while the Aggies lost to Wyoming and Boise State by a combined score of 73-20. The Falcons also won six of their last seven conference games.
3. Utah State (Last week: 5)
It was blowout-or-bust for Utah State over the final month of the regular season. The Aggies won four of their final five games by an average of 24.5 points, but also got dismantled 44-17 by a .500 Wyoming team two weeks ago. Saturday will provide an intriguing matchup, as the top scoring defense in the conference attempts to contain a Utah State offense that ranks second and third, respectively, in total yards and points per game.
4. Nevada (Last week: 4)
A little over a month ago, Nevada controlled its own destiny in the West Division title hunt. Three two-point losses in a span of five weeks, however, eliminated the Wolf Pack from contention. On the bright side, these setbacks could result in Jay Norvell – who was thought of as one of the top Group of Five coaching candidates in the country earlier this year – hanging around for at least one more season. Multiple outlets reported him as a candidate for Washington’s head coaching vacancy, which ultimately went to Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer.
5. Fresno State (Last week: 6)
Fresno State found itself in the West Division driver’s seat not too long ago after victories over San Diego State and Nevada, but a blowout loss at the hands of Boise State on Nov. 6 changed this outlook. The Bulldogs responded by beating New Mexico and San Jose State by an average of 29 points, but their 40-14 loss to the Broncos proved to be the difference in a tight division title race.
6. Boise State (Last week: 2)
An up-and-down regular season for Boise State ended on a disappointing note last Friday, as the Broncos blew a halftime lead in a 27-16 loss to SDSU. They would’ve clinched a title game berth with a win. Instead, they finished third in the Mountain Division, which they entered the season favored to win.
7. Hawaii (Last week: 10)
Hawaii closed out its regular season on a high note last week, scoring 24 unanswered points out of the gates en route to a 38-14 road win over Wyoming. The Rainbow Warriors will face Memphis in the Hawaii Bowl later this month.
8. Wyoming (Last week: 7)
Wyoming’s trademark inconsistency was on full display last Saturday, as the Cowboys – just a week removed from blowing out the Mountain Division champion by 27 points – were manhandled by a sub-.500 Hawaii team. The Cowboys still have the chance to finish with a winning record with a bowl win. However, after going 2-6 in MW play, the Pokes will need to make some serious changes in order to be a contender next season.
9. San Jose State (Last week: 8)
San Jose State holds the head-to-head advantage over Wyoming, but the Spartans’ woeful finish drops them below UW in the final power rankings. After nearly upsetting Nevada on Nov. 6, they lost their final two games by a combined 62 points. At 5-7, SJSU’s season is over.
10. UNLV (Last week: 9)
UNLV had by far the worst start of any team in the conference, losing its first eight games. The Rebels responded with back-to-back wins over New Mexico and Hawaii, though, and gave SDSU a scare in the second-to-last week of the season. They were blown out by Air Force 48-14 last week to close out their 2021 campaign at 2-10.
11. Colorado State (Last week: 11)
Colorado State appeared to rebound after a disastrous start, and even took the Mountain Division lead for a brief moment. It wouldn’t last long, however, as the Rams closed the year on a six-game losing streak – a stretch that included a Border War beatdown at the hands of Wyoming and a 42-point loss to Nevada in the season finale. Head coach Steve Addazio was fired Thursday after going 4-12 in two seasons.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 12)
New Mexico’s 14-3 win over Wyoming on Oct. 23 spurred optimism for the Lobos, but the rest of their conference slate was anything but inspiring. They lost their other seven MW games by an average of 26.3 points.
