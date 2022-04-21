LARAMIE – Over the past few seasons, the University of Wyoming has built a reputation for generating elite production at the middle linebacker spot.
Easton Gibbs is excited for the chance to continue this tradition.
Gibbs moved over from weakside linebacker this off-season, assuming a role that has recently been filled by a pair of All-American Butkus Award finalists. One, Logan Wilson, started for the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl earlier this year. The other, Chad Muma, is one of the top linebacker prospects for next week’s NFL draft.
Given the players that have come before him, Gibbs knows the expectations that come along with starting at “Mike” linebacker for the Cowboys – and he’s embraced them.
“I’d definitely say it’s more excitement than pressure,” Gibbs said. “There’s obviously that lurking thing behind it with this spot that those two guys have played in, because they were amazing players. But I’m just excited to get out there and prove I belong out there, as well.
“I’ve been talking to both of them, and they’re always so helpful. They’re just telling me to stay locked in, stay the course and use the tools I’ve had. I’ve watched them and took tools out of their bag, and learned from them as much as I can. I couldn’t have been behind two better guys.”
While it wasn’t revealed that Gibbs would be the Pokes’ next Mike linebacker until last month, UW linebackers coach Aaron Bohl says the sophomore started preparing to take on a larger role back in September.
In addition to putting together a productive campaign during his first year as a full-time starter, compiling 89 total tackles, 49 solo stops, two sacks and four pass deflections, Gibbs also took in as much as he could during what became apparent would be Muma’s last season in Laramie. He’s continued to stay in touch with both Muma and Wilson, as he prepares to take on a more significant role in the defense.
“Both Chad and Logan are extremely giving people,” Bohl said. “I know Easton has been connecting with them over the last month, about what they did and what helped them. Outside of just football, just the leadership when you’re in that role in the defense. It’s a huge part. Chad did it at an extremely high level, and we’re excited to see that (from Easton).
“Easton came up after the first game and said, ‘Chad’s not going to be here next year I bet.’ But he said he was going to start learning from him, because he knew he wanted to soak in every minute he could from him.”
Gibbs has placed an emphasis on building and maintaining muscle mass this off-season. Entering the spring listed at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds, Bohl says he’s even more explosive than last season.
The biggest change for Gibbs, though, has been becoming a more vocal leader.
“I’m generally more of a quiet guy, so stepping into that role I knew I had to be more vocal,” Gibbs said. “Sometimes people need a vocal leader, and I’ve decided to step into that role and do it to the best of my abilities. It’s kind of out of my comfort zone, but I knew I had to do that to be a good leader for our team.”
Muma had a similar path to Gibbs at UW, starting his career at the weakside spot, before taking over for a prestigious predecessor. His greatest advice boils down to embracing the leadership responsibilities that come with the role.
“It’s just him stepping up in that bigger role and being confident in himself that he’s the quarterback of the defense,” Muma said. “He has to make those calls and make those checks to the entire defense. I went out to practice the other day and was able to see some of those things from Easton, being a leader out on the field.
“That’s the biggest jump. When you’re at that Mike position, unlike the Will, you have to really be that leader on the field. That’s one huge aspect that Easton has been able to take over well.”
In addition to his own personal development, Gibbs has also played a key part in the growth of a young linebacker room. Shae Suiaunoa, one of the top candidates to fill the vacant weakside linebacker spot, has experienced this impact firsthand.
“He’s stepped up,” Suiaunoa said. “He already knew the playbook, but he’s even more locked in. He’s being a true leader, and he’s being the quarterback of the defense.”