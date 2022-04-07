LARAMIE – While an abundance of starting spots are up for grabs as the University of Wyoming gears up for its fifth practice of the spring, no position battle has a spotlight on it as bright as the one at quarterback.
When 2021 starters Sean Chambers and Levi Williams hit the transfer portal shortly after the season, such was to be expected. These departures spurred some uncertainty, but for those remaining in the quarterback room – as well as the newcomers behind center – the opportunity to take the reins of the offense has been a source of excitement.
Redshirt freshman Hank Gibbs, the most talked about returner at the position, says all of the Cowboys’ quarterbacks are hungry to win the starting job. However, he also indicates the primary focus of the group is doing their part to lead the Pokes to success.
“People want to play, but everybody is very supportive of each other,” Gibbs said. “We understand we’re playing for Wyoming. We don’t have names on the back of our jersey. It’s about playing for Wyoming and going out and getting a win on Saturday. That’s all that matters.”
Gibbs is joined by fellow returners Jayden Clemons and Gavin Beerup, as well as Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and Snow College product Evan Svoboda, in the competition to claim the starting spot.
UW coach Craig Bohl hinted last week that it is unlikely the Cowboys will name a starter before the end of spring practice. However, the group has been an area of emphasis since they returned to the practice field late last month, with each quarterback receiving a significant share of reps.
“With the way we stage practice, those quarterbacks get quite a few throws,” Bohl said. “I really believe there’s nothing better than 11-on-11 practice reps. That’s something coach (Tom) Osborne taught me, and something coach (Bill) Parcells did when he was an NFL guy. It’s all part of this learning and maturation process.”
Gradual growth
Gibbs points to these shared opportunities to gain experience in practice as a driving force in his decision to walk on at Wyoming prior to the 2020 season, despite having scholarship offers to play at the FCS level.
After taking an official visit to Tarleton State, the Fayetteville, Arkansas, native felt he could play at a higher level. He also considered pursuing a collegiate baseball career, but the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit during his final semester of high school, threw a wrench into those plans.
There was already a UW connection through his father, Chris, who played at the school in the 1980s. And after catching the coaching staff’s attention at a satellite camp at Lindenwood University just outside St. Louis, he received an offer to walk on with the Cowboys.
“I came home from school one day, and I was like, ‘You know what? I want to go to Wyoming and at least try it out,’” Gibbs said. “I knew Gavin Beerup came in, and then Sean and Levi were the only other quarterbacks on the roster.
“I knew they were going to double-rep, which was huge for me. A lot of schools just have one team going, and as a walk-on quarterback, you’re not going to get in. Coach Bohl does a great job of allowing guys to get film and get coached.”
Gibbs was put on scholarship roughly a week after last year’s Brown and Gold game, something that has only further motivated him.
“I was excited whenever I heard that, but I felt like I could do more,” Gibbs said. “When I came here, I wanted to play. It wasn’t my goal to just get on scholarship and get some validation that way. I wanted to prove some people wrong.”
Bohl has noticed a difference in the young quarterback, particularly when it comes to his mobility.
“He’s done a really good job of taking his body and getting his core strength stronger, so he’s able to run better,” Bohl said. “He’s still not a 4.5 (40-yard dash) guy, which you would describe as a dual-threat guy. He looks like the NFL prototype.
“He stands about 6-foot-6, and he has a strong arm, but mobility is important in our league, so he’s continued to work on that. He’s really smart; I think he’s about a 4.0 (GPA) in school. He also has a good football IQ, so it’s been fun to see.”
UW’s pro-style concepts can create somewhat of a learning curve for quarterbacks, something Bohl has referenced throughout the start of spring practice.
Gibbs acknowledges that there are some challenges in this area. However, he also believes it will benefit him as he continues to work closely with offensive coordinator Tim Polasek on a daily basis.
“I’m taking it day by day and focusing on something to improve, whether it’s footwork or something mechanically throwing the ball,” Gibbs said. “Coach Polasek does a great job of working with us, and he teaches football at a high level.
“We’re learning stuff that a lot of NFL teams do, as far as protections and pointing. It’s a lot, but he always talks about being the CEO and making it your own. At that point, I won’t say it’s easy to play, but if you can get it down, you can really use it to your advantage.”
‘That’s why I left’
With 1,331 total yards and 10 touchdowns during four years at Utah State, Peasley is UW’s most experienced quarterback by a wide margin.
He seemed on track to compete for the starting job with the Aggies heading into last season. However, Logan Bonner followed new USU coach Blake Anderson from Arkansas State, and was ultimately named the starter.
Peasley says the chance to compete for the No. 1 quarterback spot was a major factor in his decision to transfer to Wyoming this offseason.
“That’s why I left,” Peasley said. “All I wanted was an opportunity to work for something and earn it.”
Bohl has praised Peasley over the past two weeks for his ability to quickly grasp the Cowboys’ offense, although the junior is still focused on improving in this area.
“I’ve been studying a lot, trying to get everything correct with execution,” Peasley said. “I know I can throw the ball, and I know I can run the ball, but execution and just being prepared to play (is my biggest focus).”
In addition to his understanding of UW’s scheme, Bohl has also been impressed with Peasley’s improvisation skills.
These were on full display in USU’s 49-45 win over Air Force last fall, as he averaged 13 yards per attempt, while compiling 224 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. They’ve also started to become apparent throughout the Pokes’ first two full-pads practices of the spring.
“He’s able to improvise and extend plays,” Bohl said. “This is one of the things when you do some of the 11-on-11 work, even though it’s not full-speed tackling to the ground, sometimes there are things that are not scripted. You see a quarterback have to improvise.
“Where he takes the football, he’s showing some maturity, and he’s able to command a huddle. But some of the things we’ve seen is just his ability to extend plays. I think that comes with some of his playing experience he had at Utah State.”
A new No. 17
Svoboda is another quarterback Bohl has mentioned on several occasions over the past two weeks, and did so again less than a minute into his news conference following Tuesday’s practice.
“Evan Svoboda is still in a learning process, but he really has an unbelievably strong arm,” Bohl said. “We have to keep moving him along. He’s a ways away from the other guys, but he has some pretty good ability.”
Having always played out of the shotgun prior to his arrival in Laramie, grasping UW’s system is one area where his coaches would like to see him improve. While not in his comfort zone, Svoboda has embraced the change in offensive style.
“I’ve been in gun my whole life, but it’s actually going really well,” he said. “I enjoy the pro-style offense. I actually like taking the snaps under center, and reading everything and being able to check stuff. ... It’s definitely going to open up some opportunities for us.”
With a powerful arm, underrated mobility and 6-foot-5, 240-pound frame, Svoboda was already bound to draw comparisons to Wyoming great, Buffalo Bills star and fellow junior college product Josh Allen. Donning the No. 17, just as Allen did with the Pokes, will only amplify this.
Svoboda says the number choice was a conscious decision, and one that will drive him to leave his own mark on the Cowboys.
“I believe I can really kind of step into what Josh did here, and hopefully fill those big shoes he had,” Svoboda said. “The legacy he left here is definitely motivating.”
