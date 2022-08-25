University of Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely, center, carries the football during the Cowboys’ annual Brown and Gold scrimmage Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
LARAMIE – In an age of college football when high-octane passing attacks have become commonplace, Saturday’s season opener between the University of Wyoming and Illinois will feature two teams that pride themselves of physicality and setting the tone at the line of scrimmage.
Both teams possess offenses that are predicated on establishing the run. The Cowboys ranked among the top 10 in the FBS with rushing attempts accounting for more than 60% of their offensive plays last season, while the Illini weren’t far behind with a rushing play percentage above 57%.
UW linebacker Easton Gibbs believes the physical nature that both teams like to play with will make this a quality starting point for the Pokes to see where they stand, with their Mountain West opener against Air Force – which has boasted the nation’s top rushing attack each of the last two seasons – just over three weeks away.
“It’s going to be a challenge, and it’ll be a good challenge to start the year and see where we are at,” Gibbs said. “It will definitely set the tone. It’s a tone-setting game, so we’re just excited to get out there and get after it. It’s kind of both of our brands of football, so it should be a good one.”
Illinois has what is expected to be one of the nation’s top running back tandems in Chase Brown and Josh McCray, who combined to rush for 1,554 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021. Brown is seeking to become just the third running back in Illinois history to rush for 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons.
Wyoming has a talented running back of its own, however, in Titus Swen. The junior rushed for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns last season, while ranking second among MW running backs with an average of 5.9 yards per carry.
Swen showcased all-conference potential last November in rivalry wins over Colorado State and MW champion Utah State, during which he racked up 335 yards and two touchdowns on an average of 9.3 yards per attempt. Defensive tackle Cole Godbout believes going up against the Cowboys’ feature back during practice has prepared the defense to face any rushing attack that comes their way.
“I think he’s one of the best in the country, if not the best in the country,” Godbout said. “He gives us the best possible look we can get, so it’s been very helpful going up against him every day.”
The run-heavy approach of each team will challenge defensive lines that return two key pieces – Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole for Wyoming, and Keith Randolph and Jer’Zhan Newton at Illinois – but have some unknowns outside of that, at least in terms of having made significant contributions to their respective programs.
Adding to the uncertainty for the Cowboys is the fact that defensive end Sabastian Harsh, who worked with the first-team defense for much of the offseason, is sidelined with an injury. However, Godbout is confident in the progress that DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho have made since the end of last season.
“I think the sky is the limit,” Godbout said. “They control what they can control, and they all have shown great improvement from last year. I’m just really excited to see them play and see what they can do on the field.”
Wyoming is currently listed as a 10- to 11-point underdog, depending on the sportsbook, for this weekend’s game. There is also the perceived notion that the Illini will have an advantage in the size and talent departments, given that they play in a Power Five conference.
UW offensive tackle Eric Abojei has heard the chatter, and is looking forward to the opportunity to prove the Cowboys’ doubters wrong.
“Everyone is looking at it as, ‘They’re a Big Ten team, so they have a lot more to bring to the table,’ but for us, on both sides of the ball, we’ve put in a lot of work,” Abojei said. “It’s just kind of been one of those things where we go at it with each other, and it shows our toughness within ourselves, but also as a team.
“I’m sure that will be one of the things that shows out on Saturday, especially on the offensive line. We’ve been preaching being tough and pushing through blocks, and making sure guys are in the right fits and putting the defenders on their butts.”
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.
