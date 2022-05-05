LARAMIE – Several questions still lingered as the University of Wyoming wrapped up spring practice with last Saturday’s Brown and Gold game, but a few areas have started to come into focus.
Here’s a look at what we learned about the Cowboys over the past five weeks.
No drop-off for ground game
Any concerns about the UW run game taking a step back following the departure of Xazavian Valladay, a three-time All-Mountain West selection and the second-leading rusher in program history, should be quelled by the performance of the Pokes’ running backs this spring.
Titus Swen is ready to take the torch as Wyoming’s feature back after ranking second in the MW last season with 5.9 yards per carry, in addition to rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns. Swen appeared to be more explosive than Valladay in 2021, but still showed room for improvement in terms of being an all-around weapon in the backfield. He’s done just that this offseason, placing an emphasis on pass protection, trusting his blocks and the mental aspect of the position.
Swen did not see the field much during the spring game, allowing for an in-depth look at the Cowboys’ other backfield options. Dawaiian McNeely, Joseph Braasch and D.Q. James didn’t disappoint, combining for 256 yards and three touchdowns on 37 carries. McNeely and Braasch each had touchdown runs of more than 50 yards, while James averaged an impressive eight yards per carry.
Offensive line still coming together
As expected, the starting offensive line is still somewhat of a mystery at the conclusion of spring practice.
Veterans Eric Abojei and Frank Crum provide a wealth of experience at the tackle spots, but the interior offensive line is still a work in progress. Emmanuel Pregnon, Jack Walsh, Latrell Bible and Marco Machado joined Abojei and Crum on the Gold team – which featured the bulk of UW’s top offensive players – in the spring game, with Nofoafia Tulafono and Caden Barnett also expected to be in the mix.
Cobbs, tight ends poised to play big part
With Wyoming losing 67.6% of last year’s receiving production to graduation and the transfer portal, there has been no shortage of opportunities for Cowboys to step up in the passing game.
All signs point to Joshua Cobbs replacing Isaiah Neyor as the Pokes’ top receiving target. His 245 yards in 2021 is the most of any returner on the roster, with a six-catch, 76-yard, one-touchdown performance in a rout of MW champion Utah State spurring reason for optimism. Multiple players and coaches have made positive comments about Cobbs’ development this offseason, and he capped the spring by hauling in six catches for 58 yards in the Brown and Gold game.
There has also been an added emphasis on involving tight ends more in the passing game, something that was on display last Saturday. Jackson Marcotte had a 67-yard touchdown reception, the longest play of the spring game, while tight ends Colin O’Brien, John Michael Gyllenborg and Nick Miles accounted for five of the Brown team’s nine catches and 13 of its 24 targets.
Defensive line, secondary emerge as strengths
Ole Miss transfer Jakorey Hawkins was the Cowboys’ highest-rated portal addition this offseason, and he certainly lived up to the hype.
UW coach Craig Bohl praised Hawkins as much as any defensive player throughout the spring, with his athleticism, Power Five experience and relationship with defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel allowing him to step seamlessly into a pass defense that led the MW last season. He recorded four tackles, three solo stops, one pass breakup and one interception in the spring game, and was in position to make two more picks.
Sophomore cornerback Cameron Stone also excelled this spring, and helped on a pair of third-down stops in the Brown and Gold game. Sophomore safety Isaac White was held out last Saturday as he recovers from a hamstring injury, but the Pokes’ other likely starter at safety, senior Miles Williams, had an impressive outing. Williams finished with three tackles, all solo stops, and forced a fumble that led to the first score of the game.
The defensive line was another area frequently praised by Bohl – whether it be the experience provided inside by Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole, or the athleticism and potential of a young defensive end group headlined by DeVonne Harris, Sabastian Harsh and Oluwaseyi Omotosho. The addition of 6-foot-5, 255-pound Alabama transfer Keelan Cox, who committed shortly after the spring game, will add some much-needed size on the edge.
Peasley the presumed leader in starting QB battle
The Cowboys declined to release a depth chart at the conclusion of spring practice, but anyone reading between the lines can see that Andrew Peasley is the clear favorite to take over the starting quarterback job.
Bohl commented on Peasley’s ability to grasp Wyoming’s pro-style offense almost every week during spring practice, with the progress becoming apparent throughout the Brown and Gold game. After a slow start, the Utah State transfer completed 9 of 14 passes for 169 yards and two touchdowns over the final three quarters.
Obviously, the spring game is a vastly different setting than a regular-season matchup in the fall. However, it’s worth noting that Peasley’s 201 passing yards while splitting reps last Saturday is a mark that was only surpassed twice by UW quarterbacks in 13 games last year.