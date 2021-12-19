Allen Moff of the Record-Courier weighs in on what Wyoming can expect against Kent State in the Potato Bowl.
The first thing I notice when I look at Kent State’s season is they got off to a little bit of a slow start, playing three Power Five opponents during nonconference play, but they went 6-2 in Mid-American Conference play.
What was the biggest difference you saw down the stretch with this team, and do you think playing tough competition early on gave them a boost as the season went on?
That’s something they’ve done the last several years, playing those big Power Fives to support the program, and they’re going to do it again next year. When coach (Sean) Lewis came in, I’m sure he’d rather not do that, but it kind of comes with the territory. He knew what was coming, and they tried to make the best of it. Some of the coaches in the past have just tried to get through those games healthy, and that’s obviously a thing they’re still trying to do. But they try to be competitive, and they try to win those games as best they can.
They had some moments in each of those games, and they took some confidence out of that. They were able to get through those games healthy, and that’s a huge part of it. Then, once you get into conference play, nothing you see is going to surprise you or overwhelm you after you played those three teams. There were no teams in the league that were Top 25 or anything like that. It was pretty level competition, and they were able to do some things – especially offensively. They like to play fast, and they like to score quick. That’s what they do, and they were pretty effective at it during the MAC season.
You talk about playing fast and playing quick, and I don’t know if anybody benefited from that more than quarterback Dustin Crum. For an opposing defense, what’s the biggest threat he presents?
Just his ability to do anything, basically. They put a lot of it in his hands. They’ll have a play called, and he just goes up and sees what he sees and runs a play based on it. It makes it tough to defend, because they don’t even know what they’re doing when they come up to the line. He’s a very smart guy, and more times than not, he’ll pick the right play.
They have some weapons around him, as well, but he throws the ball downfield very well. ... He’s kind of a strange runner, and when you watch him run, you’re thinking, ‘What just happened? He got 10 yards.’ He takes these long steps, and he’s a smooth and instinctive runner. He doesn’t wow you with his athleticism, but he always seems to fall forward and gain yards.
He’s kind of the uniting force on that offense. They all feed off of him.
The Golden Flashes had the top offense in the MAC during conference play. Who are some of the unsung heroes of that unit?
They have two running backs they like to (play off each other). Marquez Cooper is definitely their No. 1 back, but Xavier Williams is also really explosive. He’s a little smaller, but he’s a really quick kid they’ll bring in, and he’ll get his share of carries, as well. Cooper is more of an all-around guy. Pretty powerful runner; I wouldn’t say breakaway speed, but he has some speed to bust some plays off, too.
Receiver-wise, Dante Cephas is an all-MAC guy that has over 1,000 yards. They really like to throw the ball deep to him. He has good size, and he’s a physical guy for just being a sophomore. When you think fast-break offense like they run, you’re thinking they’re just running guys down the field and it’s a crazy high-wire act, but it’s really not. They’ve had their success when they’ve run the ball. Every time they ran for 200 yards in MAC play, they won, and when they didn’t, they lost.
Obviously, playing at that fast pace is going to skew the numbers a little bit, but they were last in the conference during league play on the defensive side of things. What are some areas of concern, or spots that Wyoming might be able to exploit?
It’s the same thing on defense. They try to stop the run, and it’s been very mixed results this year. The scheme they run defensively, they have a lot of undersized defensive linemen. They basically have one big guy over the nose that’s about 330; everybody else is small. The teams that have had success against them had very physical offensive lines that were able to shove them around a little bit.
They try to get upfield and play fast. Sometimes it works – they have generated a lot of big plays and a lot of turnovers – but they really struggle when teams are able to assert themselves physically.
What’s your prediction for this week’s game in Boise?
These games are so hard to predict, as you know. I think a lot of times, in these types of bowl games, you have the team that really feels like playing is the one that wins. Kent will come to play. I’m not going to say they’re going to play well – you never know – but this bowl game means a lot to them. They haven’t played in enough bowl games to take anything for granted, so they’re all going to show up and give it everything they’ve got.
I’m expecting an exciting game. Wyoming is going to try to slow it down, Kent is going to try to speed it up, so it’s going to be an interesting contrast in styles. It’s a hard one to predict. I’ll go Kent State 31-28, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s vastly different than that.