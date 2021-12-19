Quarterback
Levi Williams proved that he is qualified to lead the Cowboys’ offense after taking over the starting quarterback job midseason. The sophomore signal-caller completed 64.4% of his passes for 651 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions during the final four games of the regular season, while rushing for 217 yards and a score. Kent State has a capable quarterback of its own in Dustin Crum, however. The senior has thrown for 2,922 yards and 16 touchdowns with just six interceptions, while completing 64.2% of his passes and rushing for 633 yards and 11 scores.
Advantage: Kent State
Running back
It’s not often that the Pokes meet a running back duo as lethal as theirs, something that will likely happen on Tuesday. Kent State running backs Marquez Cooper and Xavier Williams have combined for 2,022 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns in 13 games, while averaging more than 5.5 yards per carry. Wyoming's Xazavian Valladay and Titus Swen, meanwhile, are averaging 164.8 yards from scrimmage per game, with 12 touchdowns on the year.
Advantage: Push
Wide receiver/tight end
Wyoming sophomore Isaiah Neyor has established himself as one of the top underclassman receivers in the country, leading the Mountain West and ranking ninth nationally with 11 receiving touchdowns and 20.3 yards per catch. Kent State has a numbers advantage, though. Dante Cephas has 1,124 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, with two of his teammates recording three touchdown catches and over 500 yards.
Advantage: Kent State
Offensive line
Both offensive lines have experienced ups and downs this season, but the Golden Flashes have been slightly more consistent up front. They led the MAC with 5.5 yards per carry, while only allowing 14 sacks in eight league games. UW averaged 5.1 yards per carry with 15 sacks allowed in MW play.
Advantage: Kent State
Defensive line
Even with some injuries on the defensive line, the Cowboys have been rather successful in the trenches this season, with Garrett Crall and Cole Godbout both earning all-conference honorable mentions from the MW. Kent State has struggled in this area, particularly against the run. The Golden Flashes have allowed 190.1 yards per game on the ground, while giving up a MAC-worst 34 rushing touchdowns.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
The Cowboys have had the edge at linebacker in arguably every game this year, with NFL-bound senior and Butkus Award finalist Chad Muma leading the way. Kent State has a talented player at the position in senior A.J. Musolino, who leads the team with 10.5 tackles for loss, but the Golden Flashes’ woes against the run showcase an area of weakness for this group.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive backs
It doesn't get much more opposite in terms of passing defense than it does between Wyoming and Kent State – UW led the MW in the category, while the Golden Flashes ranked last in the MAC with 307.6 passing yards allowed per game. Senior cornerback Elvis Hines earned first-team all-conference honors for Kent State, but the overall struggles of the team's secondary are impossible to overlook.
Advantage: Wyoming
Special teams
Each special teams unit has its own strengths. Kent State place kicker Andrew Glass took home all-conference honors after tying for the MAC lead with 19 made field goals, but Wyoming's Cameron Stone is the only player on either roster with a return touchdown this season.