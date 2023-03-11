Cowboys-Brian Hendricks-coach

Former University of Wyoming football star Brian Hendricks, center, is returning to Laramie as the next defensive ends coach for the Cowboys.

 UW athletics/Courtesy

LARAMIE — Former University of Wyoming football star Brian Hendricks was hired to return to his alma mater as the team’s defensive ends coach, the school announced in late February.

Hendricks, a native of Burlington, Colorado, played for the Cowboys from 2008-11 and was honored three times with Mountain West All-Conference honors at linebacker.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus