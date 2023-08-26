LARAMIE — It wasn’t long ago Cody Kelley was setting records at Campbell County High.
The Gillette native was Wyoming’s first two-time Gatorade player of the year in boys basketball and led the Camels to a state title as a senior in 2014. At the time of his graduation, Kelley was Campbell County’s all-time leader in scoring, assists and steals.
Kelley joined the University of Wyoming after high school and played in 67 games in three seasons with the Cowboys. After redshirting his freshman year, Kelley made 23 starts in the 2017-18 season, averaging 5.2 points, 2.9 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.
Kelley transferred to the University of South Dakota to finish out his college career. He started 57 games in his two seasons with the Coyotes and averaged 10.9 points per game during his final season as a team captain.
It didn’t take long for Kelley’s basketball career to shift from playing to coaching. After graduating from South Dakota, Kelley joined the coaching staff at the University of Memphis as a graduate assistant.
Kelley spent two seasons with the Tigers, helping the team win the National Invitation Tournament in 2021 and earn a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament one year later. Kelley’s success at Memphis opened up an opportunity to coach professionally for the Chiba Jets in Japan.
“It’s a crazy world, right? Especially in basketball with connections,” Kelley told WyoSports earlier this month. “After my graduate assistantship with Memphis, I actually connected with one of my good friends who I worked with in Memphis, and he connected me to a guy in Germany named John Patrick.
“John Patrick coached (MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg) in Germany for 15 years, and he’s a highly respected coach in Europe. Coach Patrick was looking for an assistant coach, and it just so happened that he took the job in Japan the same year he wanted me to come aboard,” said Kelley.
“At first, I was looking at heading to Germany; then, within a matter of days, he took the job in Japan, and I went with him.”
Kelley spent the past year in Japan, helping the team to a B-League record 53 regular-season wins, including 24 in a row. The Jets won the Emperor’s Cup and lost in the finals of the B-League championship.
After one season in Japan, Kelley was contacted by Hawaii coach Eran Ganot for an opening he had for the Rainbow Warriors.
“We had a great year in Japan, and I actually had every intention of staying in Japan for another year,” Kelley said. “Then, I got a call from coach Ganot at Hawaii. He asked about the job.
“We share a lot of similar values, and I really liked his vision for the program and what he has going. I thought it’d be an awesome place for me to kind of get back into college basketball, but also still have an experience where I’m away from the mainland a little bit, too.”
Kelley was hired as the director of basketball operations at Hawaii, but he will soon transition into an assistant coaching role. Being roughly five years into his coaching career, Kelley was pleasantly surprised to see a Division I coach reach out to him about an opening, instead of the other way around.
“I’m blessed, to say the least,” Kelley said. “It’s funny, I always searched for new opportunities, and you’re always looking to grow in this field. I’d never gotten a job that I’d searched for. I’ve always just got opportunities that came my way and fell into my lap.
“I think that’s just a credit to doing really good work and being with good people. Other coaches’ recommendations go a really long way in this industry. I think if you lay your mark and do really good work for people, it gets noticed. When coaches are looking to hire different people, it’s a lot less about what’s on your résumé, and more about what your peers say about you. I think I’ve just been lucky enough to do good work at a few different places.”
Learning experience
Growing up in Gillette, Kelley didn’t dream of coaching professional basketball in Japan. It was something that never crossed his mind until the opportunity was sitting right in front of him.
“It was a crazy opportunity, and it didn’t take long for me to decide,” Kelley said. “I looked into it, and I decided, for one, I’ve always done adventurous things, and I always thought living away from Wyoming was going to be great, because I could learn new things and meet new people.
“I kind of just took it a step further, because living in a different country would be even more awesome, let alone a different continent. It was an easy choice, once I looked into it. But no, I never thought that basketball would take me all around the world like it has.”
Kelley’s first professional coaching job had an additional layer of adversity. After moving across the world to coach in Japan, Kelley quickly realized he would have to find different ways to communicate with the players that didn’t speak English.
“There was a little bit of a language barrier,” Kelley said. “I studied Japanese for two or three months to get the basics down. Our players mostly spoke Japanese and English, but we had four players who couldn’t speak any English, so it helped that I knew some Japanese for them.
“We also had a translator that would follow me around practice, so as I would give drills and instructions, she would translate it to Japanese, and, likewise, if one of the players had a question, she’d translate it back to me in English.”
The language barrier was a learning curve at first, but Kelley found ways to communicate with his players nonverbally. It also taught him the importance of taking a breath and being patient when it came to instructing his players during practice.
“You do have to slow down,” Kelley said. “A lot of coaches, they coach too fast. Even myself included, I’ve always coached a little bit too fast. Forcing myself to slow down to make sure those guys could clearly understand what I’m trying to do was the biggest thing.
“... It was a learning process for me and the players, but we got through it. A big thing was being able to demonstrate. The fact that I can play was huge. I could demonstrate what I wanted to see on the court, and, honestly, I could probably coach without even using my voice. That was definitely a good thing.”
Kelley never had much of an issue ordering food at a restaurant in Gillette or Laramie. That wasn’t the case in Japan, where he has vivid memories of not understanding what food was even being offered on certain menus in the area.
“We lived about 45 minutes by train away from Tokyo,” Kelley said. “It was pretty local, so there wasn’t a lot of English speakers. I think the biggest thing was just being able to order food at a restaurant from a non-English menu.
“Some restaurants have no English menus, and you’re trying to figure out what to order, but nobody in the restaurant speaks English, so you have to take a shot in the dark sometimes and just circle a menu item and you have no idea what you’re going to get. You’ll probably end up with like raw squid or something. That was tough, but once we figured out Google translate and we figured out how to speak Japanese a little bit, it got much better.”
A new challenge
Kelley played his first three seasons at Campbell County under legendary coach Mike Curry, who won 13 state titles in his career (12 at Campbell County, one at Thunder Basin).
Curry was one of the first major influences on Kelley’s passion to coach, but he wouldn’t be the last. Kelley was recruited by UW coach Larry Shyatt, and he’s learned to take things from both and apply them to his own coaching style.
“It’s funny, now that I’m coaching, I find myself doing things from my past coaches all the time,” Kelley said. “I’ve kind of taken little bits and pieces from all the coaches I’ve been around, especially from Wyoming.
“I had coach Larry Shyatt my first year, and Shyatt has so many little nuances to him that made him unique. I find myself doing those same things, and just being there for our players and really caring about them as people. That’s what Shyatt was big for.”
While his playing days under Curry were more than a decade ago, Kelley still remembers how his high school coach was able to push him and his teammates every single day in practice.
“He has a very different mind,” Kelley said. “We talk about different coaches (that had an influence), Curry is still one of those coaches that I think about all the time. He’s a phenomenal individual, and he left a big impact on my life. I actually attribute a lot of my success to him and what he did for me.”
Kelley appreciated the opportunity to coach professionally overseas, but his return to the college ranks in the United States is a step in the right direction for where he wants to see his career end up. As with most assistant coaches, Kelley wants to become a head coach himself.
“I’m super pumped up,” Kelley said. “This is what I’ve wanted to do for a really long time. I’ve always known that I could make this happen, it was just a matter of time.
“No one really knows when your shot’s going to be there or when your number gets called, but the main thing is just to be ready when it is. I was ready, and I’m super excited to be back in college basketball. My end goal is to be a head coach someday, and I think this is just one step closer to that goal. That’s something that takes time, but you have to enjoy the path while you’re on it. I know if I keep on this route, eventually I’ll reach my goal. I’m pretty confident in that.”
Kelley has been enjoying the 85-degree weather in Honolulu. While he’s disappointed Hawaii and UW won’t face off in basketball this season, he’s looking forward to making the most of his new opportunity with the Rainbow Warriors.
“I want to make my mark on this place and be a positive influence on these players,” Kelley said. “So many coaches along the way have been a positive influence on me, and I feel like now, it’s my opportunity to give back.
“That’s first and foremost, just being a good role model for these guys and showing them how to get stuff done and showing them the little basketball things along the way.”
