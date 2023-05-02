20220903 WyomingvsTulsa122ims.jpg (copy)

Former University of Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei in action against Tulsa on September 3, 2022 at War Memorial Stadium. 

 Michael S. Smith/For WyoSports

LARAMIE — The Miami Dolphins invited former University of Wyoming offensive lineman Eric Abojei to mini-camp as a free agent following this year's NFL Draft.

Abojei earned third-team All-Mountain West honors last season from Phil Steele. Abojei came to UW from Robinsdale Cooper High School in New Hope, Minn., in the fall of 2017 and redshirted his first season as a Cowboy.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus