Former Cowboys LB Chad Muma leads Senior Bowl in tackles Feb 6, 2022 4 hrs ago National team linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. Butch Dill/Associated Press Former University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma posted nine tackles to help the National squad win the Senior Bowl 20-10 on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.Muma's nine tackles were three more than any other player in the game. He finished with five solo stops.