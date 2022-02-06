20220202-spts-ChadMuma

National team linebacker Chad Muma of Wyoming runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Mobile, Ala.

 Butch Dill/Associated Press

Former University of Wyoming linebacker Chad Muma posted nine tackles to help the National squad win the Senior Bowl 20-10 on Saturday in Mobile, Alabama.

Muma’s nine tackles were three more than any other player in the game. He finished with five solo stops.

