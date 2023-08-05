Recent Laramie High grad Levi Brown will play for the University of Wyoming basketball team this season after walking on this summer.
UW basketball coach Jeff Linder took Brown on and allowed him to be a part of the Cowboys’ roster.
“Coach Linder had a meeting, and I talked to him about how I was interested,” Brown told WyoSports on Thursday. “He told me about what it would take, and said he’d like to have me on the team.”
Brown helped lead LHS to the Wyoming Class 4A state championship game in Casper against Cheyenne East in his senior season this winter. He had a 23-point semifinal outing against Cody to put his team in the finals, and followed it up with a 26-point outburst in the title game.
LHS coach Drew Evans was able to coach Brown for three seasons with the Plainsmen. Evans took over as the Plainsmen’s head coach from an assistant role in last June.
Prior to Evans’ tenure, Laramie High hadn’t made the state tournament since 2016.
“He’s definitely a scoring threat,” Evans said. “I wouldn’t say he’s selfish, by any means, but he had 26 in the state championship, and it was an easy 26.
“No one thought he was forcing too much. He’s always looking to make the right play, and a lot of times, he’s so skilled with the ball in his hands, you know, the right play is to get to the basket.”
For Brown, his game really started to take shape when he decided to take basketball seriously. He treated it more as a hobby until last summer.
“I got started with basketball at about age 10,” Brown said. “When I decided I really wanted to take it serious and play in college, I started to do the things that have to be done.”
Brown said he feels like he can score whenever needed and get his teammates involved. He sets out to be an open-minded and approachable teammate.
“I pride myself on being the teammate that somebody can come to if they need help or just want to learn,” Brown said. “I like helping the younger kids coming up, developing and helping them get better.”
Evans also said he didn’t think there was another person on the team last year that loved to be in the gym and around his teammates more than Brown. He also thinks with Brown’s help, getting to the state title game last year set the culture going forward for LHS boys basketball.
“Our season turned around when Levi and some of our other guys decided to take care of the ball and guard,” Evans said. “That’s when we started to make our run, which was everything for our program going forward.”
During his time at UW, Brown hopes to simply have fun and become a joy to be around. At this point in his life, Brown’s life revolves around basketball, and he loves it.
“You can ask some close friends,” Brown said. “I play basketball, and that’s all I really do.
“I just want to have a really good time with it, you know, make memories, friends, and being able to help the team and teammates as much as possible.”
He also said he is excited to play against San Diego State, as well as UW’s other Mountain West opponents. SDSU lost 76-59 in the NCAA National Championship game against UConn in April.
“(I want) to see how good they truly are to make it as far as they did last year, and to see how physical and tall they are,” Brown said.
Brown, a Laramie native, was No. 10 in Class 4A in points per game last season. He averaged 11.1 points while shooting 47% from the field and 32% from beyond the arch.
Brown tallied 83 assists over the season, for an average of 2.9 assists per game. Brown ended the year with a .78 assist-to-turnover ratio.
The 6-foot guard was also top 10 in the state in steals with 1.1 per game. Brown was one of seven players in the state to register a double-double last season, according to Maxpreps.com.
“He really grew as a player,” Evans said. “He learned how to play with the ball not in his hands. Defensively, he improved immensely. Combined with his finishing ability and shooting, he really came full circle as a player.”
