A pair of former University of Wyoming student-athletes are about to compete on the world’s biggest stage at the Olympics in Tokyo.
Mason Finley will represent the United States in the discus throw and Nathan Sobey will represent Australia in men’s basketball.
Finley will compete on Thursday, July 29, at 6:45 MDT. Sobey opens the games on Sunday, July 25, at 2:20 a.m. MDT against Nigeria. The Olympics can be viewed on the NBC Family of Networks and the Peacock App.
Finley won the men’s discus at the U.S. Olympic Trials. With his best throw of the day at 206 feet, 11 inches, Finley is heading to his second straight Olympic games.
Finley placed 11th in Rio de Janerio placing 11th in the men’s discus as he became the first American to compete in the final round of the event since Casey Malone in 2004.
The native of Buena Vista, Colorodo, won the 2014 Mountain West individual title in the discus on May 16, 2014, when he recorded a throw of 202-11 for the second-best mark in MW championship history.
Finley was named the outstanding male athlete at the 2014 Mountain West Outdoor Track and Field Championships. He later placed sixth in the discus at the 2014 NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon to claim the 11th All-America honor of his college career.
Sobey, who plays for the Brisbane Bullets of the NBL in Australia, was named first team All-League this season. He averaged 21.1 points per game with 4.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds. He shot 46% from the field for the season. He earned All-NBL the previous two seasons and was named most improved player in 2017.
In 2013-14 for the Cowboys, Sobey started all 33 games. He averaged 9.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.2 minutes per game. He shot 43% from the field and 26% beyond the arc to notch 13 double-figure point games, including two contests with more than 20 points.
As a junior, Sobey averaged 3.5 points and 1.0 rebound in 13.3 minutes per game to go with 24 assists and 10 steals. He came to Wyoming from Cochise College in Douglas, Arizona.
He also represented Australia in the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2019 FIBA World Cup.
Two Cowgirls represent at U20 FIBA Euros
A pair of UW women’s basketball teammates represented their home nations earlier this month at the FIBA U20 European Challengers. Marta Savic played for her native Croatia, while Ola Ustowska played for her home country of Poland.
Ustowska, who helped lead Poland to a 4-1 record in Group C, averaged 3.6 points per game while dishing out nearly three (2.8) assists per contest and grabbing 2.2 rebounds. Ustowska’s best performance was in a win over Portugal, where she scored eight points on 3 of 5 shooting, pulled down four rebounds and had three assists.
Savic averaged 3.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in her five games with Croatia. Savic was a force against Bulgaria, scoring 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting from the field in the victory.
Ustowska played in all 24 games last season for the Cowgirls, with Savic appearing in 21 contests. Savic averaged 3.8 points and 1.9 rebounds per game during her first campaign in the brown and gold. Ustowska averaged 3.5 per contest and made 19 3-pointers on the season.