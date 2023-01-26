LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming athletic community mourns the death of former Cowgirls volleyball head coach Carrie Yerty. She passed away Tuesday following a long battle with cancer, according to a UW athletics news release.

Yerty became the head coach for the UW volleyball team prior to the start of the 2008 season. She led the Cowgirls’ program for five seasons from 2008-12.


