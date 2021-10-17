FSU — Juan Rodriguez 2 pass from Jake Haener (Cesar Silva kick), 6:57. Drive — 10 plays, 41 yards, 5:47 elapsed. Key plays — The Bulldogs were set up for the drive when Wyoming junior quarterback Sean Chambers fumbled the ball during a run up the middle. The turnover was forced by Fresno State senior defensive end Arron Mosby and recovered by senior defensive back Elijah Gates at the UW 41. On third-and-6, senior running back Jordan Mims came out of the backfield to catch an 11-yard pass from Haener, a senior quarterback, to the UW 10. On another third-and-6, the Bulldogs were able to get a fresh set of downs when UW junior safety Rome Weber was called for targeting after making the initial stop well short the first-down marker. Rodriguez, a senior tight end, caught the 2-yard pass from Haener for the score on the next play.
Third Quarter
FSU — Jalen Cropper 3 pass from Haener (Silva kick), 1:52. Drive — 3 plays, 6 yards, 0:36. Key plays — The Bulldogs were set up for the drive when Chambers was intercepted by Fresno State sophomore linebacker Malachi Langley on a pass intended for UW junior running back Xazavian Valladay that was tipped by junior linebacker Levelle Bailey. Langley returned the pick 33 yards to the UW 6. Cropper, a junior wide receiver, caught Haener’s pass in the front left corner of the end zone on third down.
Fourth Quarter
FSU — Silva 41 field goal, 10:25. Drive — 4 plays, 3 yards, 0:55. Key plays — The Fresno State drive began after another interception on a pass from Chambers by the Bulldogs’ defense, this time from junior defensive back Evan Williams, who stepped in front of sophomore fullback/tight end Parker Christensen. Williams returned the pick 14 yards to the UW 27. The Cowboys defense limited the damage by forcing an incompletion, stopping senior running back Ronnie Rivers for a 3-yard run and sophomore defensive end Jaylen Pate knocking down a pass. Silva, senior kicker, made it a three-score game when his field goal drifted back inside the uprights.