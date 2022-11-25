There wasn't many positives to come out of the University of Wyoming's 30-point shutout loss to Fresno State, but one was linebacker Easton Gibbs. The sophomore led the team with 12 total tackles, including four solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss.
Key Stat
The Cowboys averaged just 3.3 yards per play and 3 yards per rush out of 58 offensive plays. UW had just 191 yards of total offense, 50 of which game on its final drive late in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.
Scoring
First Quarter
FSU - Jordan Mims 4 run. Drive - 5 plays, 66 yards, 2:01 time elapsed. Key play - UW's Isaac White was called for defensive pass interference in the Cowboys' end zone to set the Bulldogs up at the 4-yard line. FSU scored on the next play. FSU 7, UW 0
FSU - Jake Haener 6 pass to Nikko Remigio. Drive - 8 plays, 41 yards, 3:53 time elapsed. Key play - The Bulldogs got a piece of Clayton Stewart's punt for a partial block, which set Fresno State up at the Cowboys' 41-yard line to start the scoring drive. FSU 14, UW 0
Second Quarter
FSU - Safety. Drive - 0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00 time elapsed. Key play - For the second time in as many punts, the Bulldogs got to UW punter Clayton Stewart, this time blocking the punt through the back of the Cowboys' end zone for a safety. FSU 16, UW 0
FSU - Jordan Mims 1 rush. Drive - 6 plays, 27 yards, 2:09 time elapsed. Key play - After forcing a UW safety, the Bulldogs returned the ensuing free kick 50 yards to set the offense up at the Cowboys' 27-yard line. Fresno State scored six plays later. FSU 23, UW 0
Third Quarter
FSU - Jordan Mims 2 rush. Drive - 2 plays, 4 yards, 0:41 elapsed. Key play- UW quarterback Andrew Peasley threw an interception to set the Bulldogs up at the Cowboys' 4-yard line to start the drive. FSU 30, UW 0
