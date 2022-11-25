Most Valuable Poke

There wasn't many positives to come out of the University of Wyoming's 30-point shutout loss to Fresno State, but one was linebacker Easton Gibbs. The sophomore led the team with 12 total tackles, including four solo tackles and 0.5 tackles for a loss. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

